Should Lexington allow ‘granny flats’ and ‘tiny houses’? Weigh in at Sept. 14 meeting

After more than two years of debate, the Lexington council will hold a special meeting on Sept. 14 to allow public comment and possibly take its first vote on a proposal that would allow for granny flats and tiny homes in Lexington neighborhoods.

The meeting of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council Planning and Public Safety meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the council chambers, said Councilman James Brown, who chairs the committee.

Regulations allowing accessory dwelling units will be the only item on the agenda.

On Tuesday, the council’s Planning and Public Safety Committee got an update on the regulations and the changes that have been made over the past two years as the proposal has made its way through the legislative process.

Many council members questioned the proposal on Tuesday and agreed to set a special meeting to allow residents to hear the details and get their feedback.

In October 2019, the Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a series of text amendments to city zoning ordinances to allow accessory dwelling units, sometimes referred to as granny flats or tiny houses, but not without some substantial changes after hearing push back and concerns from residents.

The proposal would allow one accessory dwelling unit per lot. The maximum allowed size for an attached unit would be 800 square feet, but the unit could not be bigger than the original house. In some cases, depending on the size of the house, the maximum could be 625 square feet.

A “granny flat” accessory dwelling unit in Portland, Ore. Lexington is considering allowing similar units in most Lexington neighborhoods.

The planning commission changed the zoning regulations after hearing concerns from the public during several public meetings in 2019.

The changes include:

Requiring an owner to live in the home or the accessory dwelling unit.

If the accessory dwelling unit was to be used as a short-term rental — such as an Airbnb —the owner must get a conditional use permit from the Board of Adjustment.

Limiting the number of people in an accessory dwelling unit to two adults and any related children.

Owners have to meet with planning staff prior to building an accessory dwelling unit.

The council hit pause on the debate on accessory dwelling units during the pandemic when most of the council’s meetings were held virtually. Council members wanted to wait until the public could participate via in-person meetings before resuming deliberations on the changes.

Those who support accessory dwelling units say they can help with Lexington’s housing crunch. The city’s senior citizens commission and those in the disability community have backed the proposal, saying it can help seniors and older disabled adults remain in their homes and in the community.

Opponents question how the city will oversee and police accessory dwelling units and make sure the program isn’t abused. Much of the concern centers on the detached accessory dwelling units or tiny homes.