Lexington 1 school board picks new superintendent. Here’s what we know.

Three months after the Lexington 1 superintendent resigned, the school board on Tuesday named a new chief of the district’s schools.

The board didn’t look far, hiring interim superintendent Gerrita Postlewait to the job on a five-year contract.

If Postlewait accepts, her contract will go into effect on Monday, Oct. 10. The vote to hire Postlewait was unanimous.

Since July 1, Postlewait has served as the district’s interim superintendent while the Lexington 1 school board worked with the S.C. School Boards Association to search for a new full-time superintendent. She previously served as the superintendent for the Charleston school system for six years.

Greg Little stepped down as superintendent at the end of June after six years of running the school district that covers the central part of Lexington County. Little left the district for a job with the state’s technical college system. He led the district during the COVID-19 pandemic and the construction of multiple schools as part of a $365 million bond issue.

Postlewait had been superintendent in Charleston County since 2015. She received a contract extension from the Charleston school board in 2018 that would have seen her continue in the job until the end of the 2023-24 school year. But a split school board voted to accept Postlewait’s resignation in December, the middle of the 2021-22 school year, WCSC-TV reported. A Georgetown native, Postlewait was previously superintendent of Horry County schools for 10 years.

Four other candidates were considered for the job, including two currently working in the central Lexington County school district. Heath Branham is the principal of Centerville Elementary School in Gilbert, and Lucas Clamp was the first principal of River Bluff High School and is currently the district’s secondary schools director.

Of the two other candidates, Ron Garner is the superintendent of the Spartanburg 1 school district, and Nakia Hardy is the deputy superintendent of schools in Durham, N.C.