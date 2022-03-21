Lexie Hull's career-high 36 sends No. 1 Stanford past Kansas

  • Stanford players react to a 3-point basket by teammate Anna Wilson during the first half of a second-round game against Kansas in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Stanford players react to a 3-point basket by teammate Anna Wilson during the first half of a second-round game against Kansas in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots over Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, left, during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) shoots over Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson, left, during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Stanford guard Lexie Hull, right, battles for the ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) and Stanford guard Lexie Hull, right, battles for the ball during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket against Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (1) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Stanford forward Cameron Brink (22) drives to the basket against Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (1) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) rebounds against Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti (10) and guard Chandler Prater (25) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) rebounds against Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti (10) and guard Chandler Prater (25) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti (10) takes a 3-point shot as guard Aniya Thomas (5) reacts during the first half of a second-round game against Stanford in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Kansas forward Ioanna Chatzileonti (10) takes a 3-point shot as guard Aniya Thomas (5) reacts during the first half of a second-round game against Stanford in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) blocks a shot by Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) blocks a shot by Kansas guard Zakiyah Franklin (15) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
  • Stanford guard Haley Jones (30) drives to the basket against Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson (1) during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
JANIE McCAULEY
·3 min read
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored a career-high 36 points with six 3-pointers and made six steals, leading No. 1 seed Stanford past eighth-seeded Kansas 91-65 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night. With the win, the defending national champions extended their winning streak to 22 games and secured a trip to the Sweet 16.

Cameron Brink added 13 points, 12 rebounds and four assists as the Cardinal (30-3) used a dominant third quarter to pull away. The Cardinal outscored the Jayhawks 32-15 in the period to turn a 33-31 halftime advantaged into a 65-46 lead.

Stanford not only went at 6-foot-6 Kansas center Taiyanna Jackson at every chance but extended the defense out to the perimeter by heating up from 3-point range: The Cardinal were 4 of 10 from deep in the first half then 9 for 16 over the final two quarters.

Jackson wound up with eight points, six rebounds and three more blocks to put her single-season school record at 95. Hannah Jump finished with nine points, all from long range.

Hull shot 14 for 21 and her points are the most by a Stanford player in an NCAA game in 10 years, since Nneka Ogwumike scored 39 against South Carolina in 2012. Hull also had six rebounds and three assists to leave a lasting memory in the final collegiate game on campus for the senior guard.

Her and her twin sister Lacie now head home to Spokane, Washington, to help the Cardinal continue a quest at defending the title. Stanford plays fourth-seeded Maryland on Friday in the Spokane Regional semifinals.

Hull sat down for good to a roaring ovation with 4:02 remaining in the game, which was an impressive finish in the Bay Area given the Cardinal hadn't hosted the first and second rounds since 2019. There wasn't a tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and last season's event was held in a Texas bubble.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 13 points to lead Kansas (21-10), which was back in the bracket for the first time since 2013 under Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider.

The Jayhakws began the game 3 for 11 but kept close by going 5 of 6 on free throws in the first quarter, when Ioanna Chatzileonti's 3-pointer beat the buzzer to get them within 20-18.

STARS IN THE STANDS

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was in the stands supporting sister Anna, a sixth-year senior on Stanford, while Stephen Curry's two daughters — Riley and Ryan — sat with family friends, Brink's parents. The girls danced and cheered.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Jackson managed only three shots in the first half and four points facing Stanford's tough post rotation. She dominated both ends in the opener, finishing with 14 points and seven rebounds. This time, Jackson had her own shot blocked at the 7:50 mark of the first quarter by Haley Jones. ... The Jayhawks advanced by beating ninth-seeded Georgia Tech on Friday.

Stanford: Stanford scored five of its initial eight points off two early turnovers by Kansas. ... The Cardinal are unbeaten since a 65-61 defeat at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. They finished 16-1 on their home floor this season, only losing to Texas on Nov. 14.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

