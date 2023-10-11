Lexi Thompson: Making the cut in a PGA event would be my biggest accomplishment

Lexi Thompson has been the target of sniping by male players after being invited by sponsors to compete at the Las Vegas PGA event - Getty Images/Sam Hodde

Lexi Thompson is determined to become the first female player in almost 80 years to make the cut at a PGA Tour tournament when on Thursday she tees it up alongside the men in the circuit’s £7 million event in Las Vegas.

The darling of the US galleries also insists that she “expected the negativity” that has accompanied her sponsors’ invite to the event and is confident it will not derail her historic challenge.

“All I know is that it would definitely be at the top of my accomplishments if I could make the cut,” the major-winner said. “That would be an amazing feeling. It’s an honour to get this chance.”

Thompson, who is 25th on the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, received the call from the Shriners Children’s Open two weeks ago and instantly agreed to play in the tournament – which famously witnessed Tiger Woods’s first win as a pro in 1996 – which will have a field also containing European Ryder Cup winners Ludvig Aberg and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Yet within a few hours of Thompson being confirmed as the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour – and the first for five years – Thompson’s name on the starting sheet was dismissed as “a gimmick” by a former Tour winner.

Peter Malnati, a player representative on the Tour’s policy board, expressed his surprise at the move and stated his opposition, arguing that the circuit did not need to “resort to gimmicks” to gain attention for end-of-year tournaments in which the top names are overwhelmingly absent. The American tried to retract his comments, but still his doubts shone through.

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Malnati said. “I don’t know that having Lexi play is a gimmick, but I don’t think the tournaments are going to have to go to those kind of lengths to drum up interest and get storylines that they can sell because I think these events are actually going to have a lot of meaning.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Wu, another member of the rank and file went to social media to vent his frustrations about not gaining a berth in the 132-golfer tournament. The implication was clear and the argument is as old as it is tired – Thompson is taking the spot off another player.

I’m playing with the men to leave a message to the kids

However, on arrival at TPC Summerlin, the ultra-exclusive desert course just 20 minutes from the strip, Thompson brushed off the criticisms and declared that she is in Sin City for solely positive reasons.

“It’s all good. I mean, I expected the negativity,” Thompson said. “But I’m out here playing with the men to leave a message to the kids that I’m following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don’t let anybody’s comments or reaction get in the way of that.”

Thompson is following some of the game’s greats in her cross-gender challenge. The legendary ‘Babe’ Didrikson Zaharias – who won Olympic golds in hurdles and javelin before turning her attention to the fairways on which she won 10 majors – made three cuts on the PGA Tour, the last in Phoenix in 1945.

But since then the likes of Annika Sorenstam, Michelle Wie, Laura Davies and most recently Brittany Lincicome have failed to make the weekend.

Wie came closest, as an extraordinary 14-year-old when missing out by one at the 2004 Sony Open. She tried seven more times over the next four years, but to an increasing backing tune of denunciation and incredulity.

Tour journeyman Jay Williamson called one sponsor’s exemption “a complete joke” and David Duval, the former world No 1, remarked “the novelty is wearing off”. Even Sorenstam joined in with the pile-on. “I really don’t know why Michelle continues to do this,” the Swede said, also venturing that the teenager “had jumped in way too deep”.

The Wie hostility put off the sponsors for a full decade before two-time major-winner Lincicome played in the 2018 Barbasol Open – missing the cut by nine shots – and now Thompson. Shriners Children’s is a network of non-profit medical facilities across North America, and is understandably desperate for the publicity as it goes up against the NFL. Thompson is happy to assist.

“If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that’s what it’s all about and what this tournament is about,” she said “Of course, I want to play good. But that’s a whole other story. There is more to life than performing well.”

Some may see that as Thompson getting her excuse in early and the bookmakers are probably right in judging her a 12-1 shot to advance to the final two rounds (she is 2,000-1 to actually win). She has suffered one of her worst seasons statistically, but did perform well at the Solheim Cup last month and came fifth in Texas on Sunday, her best LPGA Tour finish of the year.

Thompson played a practice round with Tour pro Ben Griffin on Tuesday, after which the world No 97 opined, “I think she can compete this week and have a chance to at least make it to the weekend”.

She is one of the bigger hitters on the LPGA Tour – although her average driving distance of 270 yards would still leave her dead last on the PGA Tour charts – and, as a former wonder girl herself who qualified for the US Women’s Open as a 12-year-old, is accustomed to the glare.

“I’ve been under the microscope I guess since I was 12 years old – I’ve just been used to it,” she said. “It’s about believing in yourself and not listening to outside expectations or any people that judge you.”

Yet despite her fame, Thompson might still find “the noise” – as she termed it – difficult to ignore and regardless of his apology, Malnati has certainly not helped in that regard. “I mean, who knows what’ll happen,” he said. “She may go play really well and it’ll be huge. She may play absolutely terrible and finish 132nd.”

