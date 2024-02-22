Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lincicome and Megan Khang headline upcoming Aramco Team Series event in Florida

The Ladies European Tour kicked off its 2024 season earlier this month in Kenya and then moved on to Saudi Arabia followed by this week’s Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

The global tour doesn’t actually land in Europe until May, and the next stop on the schedule is a new one that might surprise a few fans: Clearwater, Florida.

While the Blue Bay LPGA takes place in China, the LET will host the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF March 8-10 at Feather Sound Country Club.

Last year, Aramco hosted a stop at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, hero of last year’s Solheim Cup, won that event. Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda are past Aramco Team Series event winners as well.

Here’s a look at the upcoming field next month, that includes two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome, who lives nearby in St. Petersburg, and British Open champion Sophia Popov, who is coming back from maternity leave.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson hoists the trophy after winning the Aramco Team Series – New York by three shots in 2022. (courtesy LET)

Megan Khang

Megan Khang of the United States on the ninth hole during the first round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 18, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Charley Hull

Brittany Lincicome

Brittany Lincicome of the United States plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club on January 26, 2024 in Bradenton, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Sophia Popov

Sophia Popov of Germany hits their shot on the 2nd tee during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club on May 15, 2022 in Clifton, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Marina Alex

Marina Alex of the United States on the 18th green during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club on January 19, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Carlota Ciganda

Carlota Ciganda of Team Europe celebrates after sinking a birdie on the 17th green and securing the Solheim Cup win for Team Europe during Day Three of The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 24, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Caroline Hedwall

Caroline Hedwall of Team Europe plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club on September 20, 2023 in Casares, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek