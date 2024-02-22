Lexi Thompson, Brittany Lincicome and Megan Khang headline upcoming Aramco Team Series event in Florida
Beth Ann Nichols
·2 min read
The Ladies European Tour kicked off its 2024 season earlier this month in Kenya and then moved on to Saudi Arabia followed by this week’s Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.
The global tour doesn’t actually land in Europe until May, and the next stop on the schedule is a new one that might surprise a few fans: Clearwater, Florida.
While the Blue Bay LPGA takes place in China, the LET will host the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF March 8-10 at Feather Sound Country Club.
Last year, Aramco hosted a stop at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, hero of last year’s Solheim Cup, won that event. Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda are past Aramco Team Series event winners as well.
Here’s a look at the upcoming field next month, that includes two-time major winner Brittany Lincicome, who lives nearby in St. Petersburg, and British Open champion Sophia Popov, who is coming back from maternity leave.
