Lexi is a sweet, caring girl who will bring love and laughter to her forever family

Lexi is a sweet, caring and resilient girl who will bring love, laughter and creativity to her forever family. Those who know Lexi say she is loving and helpful with a great sense of humor.

Lexi, 15, often can be found curled up with a good book, and she loves talking to people about what she’s read. Other passions include arts and crafts, baking, shopping in thrift stores and taking short walks. Her favorite class is home economics and she loves trying out new recipes — especially for sweets! Lexi is considering becoming a baker or a librarian when she’s older.

Lexi would like to join a family with whom she can develop a sense of closeness and togetherness. She would do best with a family that is patient and understanding and would spend time with her talking about the books she loves, working on crafts and searching out thrift stores.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Lexi’s case number is CH-6047.