Lexi Reed Shows More Scars from Calciphylaxis Battle: 'Proof That I’ve Been Fighting for My Life'

“It's not always easy to share images/videos of my body, but I know it's always worth it,” the fitness influencer said

Lexi Reed/Instagram Lexi Reed revealing her calciphylaxis scars

Lexi Reed is showing off more of her “battle wounds.”

On Wednesday, the fitness influencer, who’s in remission for calciphylaxis, posted an Instagram video embracing the scars she has on her body after recovering from the disease. Calciphylaxis is a rare and serious condition in which calcium builds up in blood vessels and blocks blood flow to the skin, according to Cleveland Clinic. It can lead to open wounds and potentially deadly infections.

“Real, raw, open & vulnerable - but my reality of the battle wounds I've been left with after fighting a rare disease called Calciphylaxis,” she wrote. “It's not always easy to share images/videos of my body, but I know it's always worth it. ❤️”

In the clip, which is set to Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful,” the 32-year-old is wearing a sports bra and underwear, smiling and posing as she reveals the scars on her stomach, legs and back.

“Calciphylaxis - a rare disease I'd never heard of until it completely turned my world upside down. A disease so rare the doctors had to look it up before they could try to treat me,” Reed said. “A disease that caused me to have dead necrotic skin that formed excruciating wounds from my thighs to my shoulders. A disease that left me in tears daily and questioning how strong that I actually was to keep going.”

“A disease that I was told had a high mortality rate of 45-80% + I'd be lucky if I lived 6 months to a year when the infection rate was so high - that most didn't,” she continued. “A disease that terrified me to my core every single day that I may not wake up, or see my husband, loved ones, and that every moment could be my last. Every scar is proof that I've been fighting for my life and against all odds - but this is healing & I'm not giving up no matter what calciphylaxis throws at me. ❤️”

In July, Reed posted a video on Instagram of herself ringing a hospital bell after 59 weeks of calciphylaxis treatment. The long-awaited moment came more than a year after Reed announced that she was diagnosed with the rare disease in the painful aftermath of her kidney failure in May 2022.

The content creator has often shared her journey with the disease on social media, making her ability to share the health update one that caused her to be "full of emotion."

"FIFTY NINE WEEKS OF WOUND CARE (13.5months) & THEYVE OFFICIALLY GRADUATED ME AS HEALED + I GOT TO RING THE BELL FOR WOUNDS HEALED 😭😭," she wrote at the time. Reed added that she still has three wounds to take care of but that her doctors feel confident that they are well enough to be treated at home.

She continued: "Remission is so so close & as afraid as I am that the wounds will reopen or that any second things could change - I’M CELEBRATING THIS MAJOR MILESTONE & putting all my faith that I'll continue to beat this disease."

Reed revealed in her video that her treatment involved caring for over 30 wounds and that her appointments initially lasted over five hours.

"This has been such a battle full of all emotions, but giving up has never been an option!” she added. “This video may show a big victory, but every daily struggle has been worth it & I'm so grateful to be where I am now! I've waited & prayed for this moment a LONG time despite it all!"

Lexi Reed/instagram Lexi Reed ringing the hospital bell after recovering from calciphylaxis

The following month, Reed announced that she was in remission. She shared the news with a video of her first time back in the gym since her diagnosis, a huge milestone, as calciphylaxis left her unable to walk or stand on her own for several months.

At the time, she told her followers that she “dreamed of a day my legs would even allow me to walk back into a gym.”

“ALL 30+ OF MY CALCIPHYLAXIS WOUNDS ARE OFFICIALLY HEALED & BACK IN THE GYM WITH [husband] @discoveringdanny!” Reed captioned the video. “Finally in remission & praying that none come back or reopen!”

“I remember last year when I was unable to walk, wondering if I'd ever be able to walk into the gym on my own again. I remember wishing I was able to move my body & just trying to survive the pain,” she continued. “So much has changed but I never gave up on trying to get back to working on my health despite life happening. I may not be where I once was, as fast or as strong as I was - but I'm ready to keep fighting for my health! Never give up on yourself - Fall down seven times, stand up eight!”

In the comments section, her husband wrote, “Proud of you!❤️❤️❤️”

