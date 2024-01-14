Lexi Reed Shares Video Showing the 'Reality of Calciphylaxis' Which Left Her With More Than 30 'Open, Painful Wounds'

The fitness influencer, who was diagnosed with calciphylaxis in 2022, has been sharing her healing journey with followers

Lexi Reed/Instagram Lexi Reed

Lexi Reed is starting off 2024 without fear.

On Saturday, the weight loss influencer posted a video on Instagram to show what it was like to battle the rare health condition, calciphylaxis, in 2022.

In a video set to Demi Lovato's song "Skyscraper," Reed showed her followers the reality of healing, writing in the caption, "30+ open painful wounds from my thighs to my shoulders."

"Words can't always describe the pain that I went through, but the scars tell the full story," Reed wrote in a lengthy caption that accompanied the Instagram video. "Each wound started as a hard painful knot that the doctors told me was probably just a sore muscle, but the pain worsened daily as I searched for answers and refused to settle without finding out what was happening to my body."

Reed, 32, has come a long way since her weight-loss progress was derailed by calciphylaxis. It’s a rare, debilitating disease which the Mayo Clinic explains is caused when “calcium accumulates in small blood vessels of the fat and skin tissues.”

Calciphylaxis causes “blood clots, painful skin ulcers and may cause serious infections that can lead to death” — and for Reed, the often-fatal illness led to 59 weeks of treatment last year for painful wounds all over her body.

According to Reed's caption n her latest post, she was told that infection is the leading cause of death in people living with calciphylaxis, "so every wound left me terrified to be another statistic to this awful disease."

Lexi Reed/Instagram Lexi Reed's weight loss

"Today, I can gladly say that I'm in remission as the wounds have closed, but I've seen that it's possible for Calciphylaxis to come back with the limited information that's out there," Reed's post concluded. "However, i refuse to live in fear, i'm also grateful to still be here and not taking any time for granted. Reminder to always fight for your health and never take time for granted! [SIC]."

In December 2023, Reed announced she'd lost over 200 lbs and weighed 199 lbs. on Christmas Day after having a starting weight of 495 lbs.

"I got back to ONEderland! That means that I’ve lost 86.8 lbs. since March," she said in the post on Instagram in December.



Read the original article on People.