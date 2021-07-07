LexaGene Launches 2nd Generation Bacterial and Drug Resistance Test to Better Meet the Diagnostic Needs of Veterinarians

New panel offers extensive improvements for pathogen identification and drug resistance gene testing



Increases targeted pathogens from 7 to 10 (140% increase) Increases targeted drug resistance genes from 13 to 35 (270% increase)



Two-hour test for 45 specifc targets covers 10 pathogens and resistance markers for 4 classes of antimicrobials

BEVERLY, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, today announced the release of its second-generation MiQLab™ Bacterial and AMR (Antibiotic / Antimicrobial Resistance) Panel.

LexaGene’s first Bacterial and AMR Test screened samples for seven different pathogens and 13 different antimicrobial resistance factors. This first panel was largely built around pathogens and resistance genes commonly encountered in urinary tract infections (UTIs), and was well-received within the veterinary community. LexaGene’s 2nd generation assay panel, taking advantage of the platform’s capacity for new targets, was expanded at the request of veterinarians to improve coverage for pathogens that cause other common types of infections, namely skin, soft tissue, and wound infections (SSTIs), and ear infections.

LexaGene’s Bacterial and AMR Test Version 2 (V2) screens for 10 pathogens and 35 genes and variants, that confer antimicrobial drug resistance, a 140% and 270% increase, respectively, from the Company’s first-generation test. The new test is expected to detect 96 percent of bacterial UTIs and 93 percent of bacterial SSTIs, and detect a much higher percentage of genes that confer resistance to some of the most commonly prescribed antibiotics.

Dr. Nathan Walsh, LexaGene’s Vice President of Applications and Bioinformatics, stated, “Our goal is to provide veterinarians with the most informative test possible so they can quickly detect the presence of both common and less common pathogens. This Bacterial and AMR Test V2 allows for just that. In addition, the assay panel adds many new tests for drug resistance genes to help veterinarians avoid prescribing the wrong drug to a patient, which can lead to extended pet suffering, unnecessary side effects, costly complications, and sometimes even death. When employed early in the diagnosis process some of these problems can be avoided by regularly using a MiQLab equipped with this expanded version of drug resistance testing. Pet-owners seeking care from veterinarians using MiQLab will gain comfort knowing an appropriate antibiotic has been prescribed based on genetic testing that will increase the chances of rapidly improving the health of their pet.”

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder, added, “The Bacterial and AMR Test V2 will help drive LexaGene’s growth for three main reaons. First and foremost, veterinarians using this technology will be able to provide better informed and more timely care for pets. Second, we expect veterinarians to run more tests per week using MiQLab rather than sending samples to a reference lab for culture, as MiQLab testing provides enhanced customer peace-of-mind, with critical diagnostic information available within two hours versus three to five days. And, as the technology can be now used across many more medical applications, we expect this new release will increase the number of tests run by current LexaGene veterinary customers and serve as a potential profit center for their practices.”

A brief interview with Dr. Regan may be viewed here.

LexaGene’s MiQLab System is designed for in-clinic use and provides highly multiplex testing for pathogens and markers of antibiotic resistance so that veterinarians can make fast evidence-based treatment decisions. LexaGene’s MiQLab returns results in ~ 2 hours rather than the practice of sending samples to a reference laboratory for testing, which normally returns results in three to five days.

LexaGene’s website provides detailed information on the coverage of LexaGene’s Bacterial and AMR Panel V2,including a downloaded PDF.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

