LexaGene Announces Management Cease Trade Order

BEVERLY, Mass., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”) announces, further to its news release on June 28, 2022, the Company has been granted a management cease trade order (“MCTO”) under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) imposed against certain insiders of the Company, precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Company’s annual financial statements for the year ended February 28, 2022, its related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the “Annual Canadian Financial Filings”) are filed on or before August 29, 2022.



The Company is working on the audit and related procedures required to complete the Annual Canadian Financial Filings, and expects to be able to file the Annual Canadian Financial Filings within the next five to six weeks. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Canadian Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company confirms that it will satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases for so long as it remains in default of the above-noted filing requirements.

The Company confirms that there is no other material information relating to its affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Other than as disclosed herein, the Company is up to date in its filing obligations.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing, and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

