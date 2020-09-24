John C. Maxwell to headline BNI's 2020 Global Convention

Businesses seeking exceptional growth are encouraged to register early for this large-scale event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- BNI® (Business Network International), the world's leading referral networking organization, welcomes John C. Maxwell as keynote speaker during BNI's 2020 Global Convention on Nov.12. Maxwell joins author of "Tribes" Seth Godin, and author of "Happy Money" Ken Honda. BNI has brought together world-class leaders to empower entrepreneurs around the world to grow in any business environment.

Maxwell has spent the last 40 years inspiring business leaders from Fortune 500 companies. Dedicated to transforming lives, Maxwell's teachings are committed to giving others the key to unlock their fullest potential and opening their lives to remarkable growth. During BNI's 2020 Global Convention, Maxwell will speak to his expertise on business leadership and developing strong teams.

"BNI's 2020 Global Convention is all about empowering business leaders to achieve extraordinary growth in any business environment – even in 2020. I am thrilled to welcome John C. Maxwell to the event," says BNI CEO Graham Weihmiller. "He's a remarkable speaker who wants to see business leaders achieve more than they ever thought possible. We warmly welcome him to this global business event."

BNI's 2020 Global Convention will use advanced technology to deliver an easy-to-navigate virtual event experience. The theme for BNI's 2020 Global Convention is Powered by BNI, recognizing the tenacity of BNI Members and honors their drive to thrive in any business environment. Using BNI® Online, BNI Members around the world have already generated over $10 billion in business in 2020.

Business leaders worldwide are invited to register for BNI's 2020 Global Convention to experience the valuable connections and business learning that stimulates revenue growth, presents new opportunities, and creates a positive ripple effect for businesses around the world. BNI's 2020 Global Convention will stream globally from Nov.11-14. Current BNI Members, BNI Alumni, and visitors are encouraged to sign-up early to take advantage of the early-bird discounts. To purchase tickets, visit www.BNIGlobalEvents.com

About John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell is a #1 New York Times bestselling author, speaker, coach, and leader who has sold more than 33 million books in fifty languages. He has been called the #1 leader in business and the most influential leadership expert in the world. His organizations – the John Maxwell Company, the John Maxwell Team, EQUIP, and the John Maxwell Leadership Foundation – have translated his teachings into 70 languages and used them to train millions of leaders from every country in the world. A recipient of the Horatio Alger Award and the Mother Teresa Prize for Global Peace and Leadership from the Luminary Leadership Network, Dr. Maxwell influences Fortune 500 CEOs, the presidents of nations, and entrepreneurs worldwide. For more information, visit www.JohnMaxwell.com.

About BNI

BNI, the world's largest and most successful business networking organization, is transforming the global landscape of business through its philosophy of Givers Gain®. Today, BNI has nearly 270,000 member-businesses participating in over 9,500 BNI Chapters Meetings each week in 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides BNI Members with proven structure, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses in any environment. BNI® Online is its newest product, an advanced online platform that helps BNI Members share valuable client referrals with other Members. In 2020, BNI Members have generated over $10 billion in revenue to help power BNI member-businesses forward. To see BNI's new look and learn more, go to www.bni.com.

