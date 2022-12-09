Lewiston woman pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in father’s death

Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, of Lewiston appeared before 2nd District Judge Mark Monson on Wednesday at the Nez Perce County Courthouse to face felony charges for the Jan. 6 death of Kenneth M. Morrison, with premeditation by suffocating and poisoning. The maximum sentence is life in prison as the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office will not seek the death penalty in the case.

Monson set a status conference for the case Jan. 4 as both the prosecution and defense were waiting for evidence to be processed. The judge noted that the six-month speedy trial requirement expires June 5 and there is another two-week murder trial in May. He hoped to be able to schedule Morrison’s trial for two weeks in April, provided the prosecution and defense were ready..

Morrison is charged in the crime along with her mother, Kay M. Morrison, 81, also of Lewiston, who is Kenneth Morrison’ ex-wife. According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigation allegedly showed the two played a part in drugging, suffocating and burning the body of 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison in their home. The two women were arrested following a search warrant at their home on Aug. 16.

Kay Morrison’s next court date is scheduled for Friday.