Anti-Racist Mural In London Is Latest To Be Targeted Following Black Lives Matter Protests

Lionel Stanhope's artwork in Lewisham, based on a photo taken by Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez of a Black Lives Matter protester Patrick Hutchinson carrying Bryn Male outside the Southbank Centre. It was painted over with the words: "We don't rescue racists in Lewisham we run the out". (Photo: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

An anti-racist mural depicting the moment a Black Lives Matter supporter rescued a far-right protester has been removed just days after it appeared in south London.

The artwork in Lewisham becomes the latest with an anti-racism message to be targeted after similar incidents in Manchester, Dundee and Glasgow.

It featured the image of Patrick Hutchinson carrying ex-British Transport Police officer Bryn Male over his shoulder, with the message: “We don’t rescue racists in Lewisham, we run them out” written over the top.

It was a nod to the 1977 Battle of Lewisham where hundreds of violent National Front activists were literally run out of town by anti-racism campaigners.

However, on Monday a white man not from the borough was seen covering it with blue paint.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, anti-racism campaigner and former Met officer Adam Pugh – who added the wording to the original mural – approaches the man and says: “Didn’t like what was there before, no?”

The man, who calls himself “Butch”, replies: “Wasn’t me. Anything that goes up on here if it gets bombed or tagged out then it needs to be cleaned.”

When pressed on why he was painting over the mural, he stated he was doing it “off his own back”.

The mural, painted on the hoardings surrounding the £375 million Lewisham Gateway development, was created by local artist Lionel Stanhope on Monday last week after he sought permission from developer Balfour Beatty to transform the site into a public gallery with the help of ten other local artists.

The wording, however, was added on Saturday by Pugh after a conversation with Stanhope regarding a backlash over the original painting.

Critics say the frequent mainstream use of the image shows an obsession with Black respectability – an implication that victims of racism should meet bigotry with kindness even when faced with the threat of violence.

Speaking to HuffPost UK, Pugh, who is white and a life-long Lewisham resident, revealed why he added the wording.

“It was a tribute to the Battle of Lewisham but it was also a case of saying that this is not a safe space for people to be racist, we’re not going to meet you with kindness, that’s not going to be welcome here,” he said. “It’s not promoting violence at all.”

He added: “Balfour Beatty is building these luxury apartments that no one in the local community can afford. Gentrification is violent and – to me – is racism; it is displacing the local community which is predominantly Black. To me it was ironic that this particular image went up in that particular location. It symbolises a lot – plus it was a white guy who did it.

“This is not an attack on the artist – he was trying to create a space for local artists to paint and also get paid. It’s just he missed the mark with this particular piece.”

However, there was then some backlash to Pugh’s choice of words.

One upset man filmed a video in front of the mural and said the wording is encouraging a race war.

He said: “It’s [the artwork] a tender moment of redemption for people who are ignorant. They can have their redemption. But, for some reason unbeknownst to me, they decided to deface it with this [the message].”

