Lewis returns to Seattle lineup, serves as DH Tuesday night

Kyle Lewis will bat seventh and serve as designated hitter for the Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday night, marking his first game action in a Seattle uniform in nearly a year.

The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year and former first-round pick returned from a rehab stint with Triple-A Tacoma and looks to spark a slumping Seattle offense, ranked 20th in league batting average (.235) and 21st in OPS (.679) for the month of May.

Manager Scott Servais made the official announcement on 710 ESPN before Lewis was slotted in Seattle’s lineup later in the afternoon.

“When are we going to be seeing (Lewis) on the field?,” Stacy Rost of Seattle Sports asked Servais.

“How about tonight, you guys good with that?,” Servais replied wittingly.

Lewis, 26, tore his meniscus after leaping for a ball in T-Mobile Park’s outfield on May 31 of last year, coincidentally in another contest versus the A’s. He underwent surgery in June and aimed for a late-season return, but suffered a setback while running the bases that prevented a timely arrival amid Seattle’s September postseason push.

“It’s been a long time,” Servais told reporters before Tuesday’s game. “He’s worked his tail off to get back here, and it hasn’t been easy. A lot of bumps in the road along the way, but I know he’s excited, and we’re excited to have him back.”

Lewis crushed a 464-foot home run in his first Triple-A plate appearance on May 3 and went on to play in 10 games across a 20-day rehab stint for Triple-A Tacoma. He posted a .314 average (11-for-35) with six runs, three homers, and 12 RBI.

“You can tell he’s having a lot of fun,” Rainiers manager Tim Federowicz said earlier in Lewis’ stint. “... He’s just such a really good hitter, a pure hitter. It doesn’t take much to get him going.”

Lewis’ inclusion in Seattle’s lineup Tuesday was considered a toss-up as recently as Monday, when Servais was “hopeful” Lewis would suit up. Federowicz told The News Tribune on Saturday that “nothing is concrete” regarding a return this week, but the organization deemed Lewis ready after base running drills over the weekend and two final plate appearances in Tacoma’s loss to Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

Lewis appeared in the outfield for the first game of his rehab stint in Tacoma but was delegated to designated hitter duty thereafter. Servais said the outfielder would remain in that slot for the foreseeable future and would not join Seattle’s outfield “any time soon.”

He’s considered day-to-day by Servais, and felt “good to go” for Tuesday night.

“If it goes well tonight, he’ll be available tomorrow,” Servais added. “We’ll wait and see. There will be a lot of right-up-to-game-time-type decisions moving forward in the early going until he gets into a routine, and seeing how he’s feeling and how he’s bouncing back, and how he’s responding the next day.”

Seattle selected Lewis with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 draft, but suffered a torn ACL in his right knee later that year. He debuted for High-A Modesto in 2017 and was promoted to Double-A Arkansas for the latter half of the 2018 season. In 2019, Lewis leapfrogged Triple-A competition after a stellar campaign for the Travelers — he was 120-for-457 (.263) with 11 home runs and 62 RBI — and was called up to make his major league debut on Sep. 10, 2019.

After a pandemic-condensed rookie 2020 campaign that resulted in a .262/.364/.437 slash line with 11 home runs in 206 at-bats, Lewis appeared in only 36 games in 2021 before his season-ending injury on May 31.

“The big thing is keeping him healthy,” Servais said. “If he stays healthy, we can keep him in the lineup and get positive production, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

This story will be updated.