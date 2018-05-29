Lewis Moody slams Brad Shields' England selection

Lewis Moody

FORMER World Cup winner Lewis Moody says that the inclusion of Brad Shields in the England squad for the tour to South Africa does not sit right with him.

But while he believes the decision to pick the New Zealander is divisive, he does not think the situation is comparable with Sam Burgess being parachuted into the England team prior to the disastrous 2015 Rugby World Cup.

The selection of Hurricanes skipper Shields for the three-Test series in June against the Springboks has been widely criticised, with Sir Clive Woodward calling it ‘wrong’.

Moody is equally sceptical of the move to fast-track the 27-year-old but he also thinks there could be more to Eddie Jones’ thinking than first meets the eye.

“I think it’s a very divisive selection because it frustrates a lot of young players but maybe that’s what he wants. Maybe it’s about the message he’s sending,” said Moody.

“Perhaps he’s saying there aren’t enough quality players back row players in England so I’m going to have to go look elsewhere.

“Maybe it’s the kick up the ass he’s trying to give some of those young guys but it doesn’t sit well with me as he’s someone who’s not plied his trade at all in the Premiership.

“He has never really set foot in the UK as far as I know. He is a Kiwi through and through but I suppose that’s just the way I feel about it.

“It doesn’t sit right with me but it’s a professional game these days and he’s available for selection.

“We’ve had many other players like that, [like] Lesley Vainikolo. Thomas Waldrom had been in the country a few months when he announced his availability for England.

“Ultimately, he’s a professional and he’ll deliver if he gets that England jersey on but it sends a real strong message to the young back rowers in this country about what is thought of their ability.”

Rugby league star Burgess was given a golden ticket to the Red Rose squad by Stuart Lancaster before the last World Cup, but he became the scapegoat in the aftermath of the tournament as England suffered an embarrassing early exit.

Shields turned down a place in the All Blacks touring squad last year, instead preferring to target England honours as the son of English parents.

The former New Zealand U20 representative will join Wasps after the end of this Super Rugby season and despite Moody having reservations about his selection, the ex-flanker is confident it will not be a case of déjà vu.

“It’s not the same as Sam Burgess as he was an enormous name coming into the side with a clear vision that he wanted to play rugby union to play in the World Cup,” added Moody, speaking at this season’s Premiership Rugby Final, where he met hundreds of youngsters from the national grassroots rugby initiative, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

“He came in knowing he would probably depart afterwards, whether people voiced that or not, that was always going to be the reality.

“Sam was always going to be a divisive selection, but I don’t think Brad is quite the same as he’s signed for Wasps and you assume he is going to be playing his rugby in England for a number of years.

“It could be that he works his way into the World Cup starting line-up and he will be playing his permanent rugby here, especially as Eddie won’t pick him for the sake of it.

“Burgess was unique because he came from rugby league and he didn’t have a set position, Bath played him in one, England played him in another.

“Brad is an out and out back rower and he’s played rugby union, as far as I know, his whole life so I don’t think you can compare the two.

“I’m sure in some people’s minds it is quite a divisive selection, but it’s an interesting one and Eddie likes making interesting decisions, doesn’t he?

“We know that and in many ways picking Brad is making a statement to some of the other guys that they need to buck their ideas up so he can pick them.”

