Lewis Ludlow stuns Saracens to edge Gloucester to Premiership victory

Gerard Meagher at the StoneX Stadium
<span>Photograph: Adam Davy/PA</span>
Lewis Ludlow’s late pushover try ultimately proved pivotal as Gloucester claimed a first win at Saracens since 2008 to serve notice of their playoff push. Ludlow went over with eight minutes to go and though Alex Lewington’s score in the left corner gave Alex Lozowski the chance to win the match for Saracens with the conversion he pushed it wide and Gloucester saw out the final few minutes to seal victory. It was a difficult kick but Lozowski will rue striking the post with a straightforward conversion minutes earlier.

That said, victory was nothing less than Gloucester deserved. Ruan Ackermann and Jordy Reid shone in the back-row but they had notable performances all over the pitch. Many teams have come here, put in a decent shift for half an hour or so and crumbled but Gloucester were resolute to the last and were worthy winners. Saracens outscored their opponents four tries to three – they can take solace in collecting two bonus points – but this goes down as a first league win of the season at home and ensures they sign off for Europe on a sour note. Take nothing away from Gloucester, however, who have put last weekend’s narrow defeat by Harlequins behind them and cemented their hold on fourth spot.

Saracens took a slender lead into the half-time interval after an opening half that took a while to heat up but soon simmered along nicely. Both sides went into the sheds with two tries apiece – Gloucester arguably the happier of the two sides having had to weather two yellow cards to Santiago Carreras and Ludlow.

The visitors had scored the opening try with 15 players on the pitch, succeeding where Northampton had failed last weekend by boldly kicking two early penalties to the corner, the second yielding a pushover try for the prop Fraser Balmain. Adam Hastings could not convert, however, and Carreras was soon in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on. Alex Goode kicked the penalty to the corner and after Ludlow illegally brought down the maul, Dom Morris wriggled over for Saracens after a fine dummy. Ludlow was given his marching orders but Gloucester almost held out until Rotimi Segun danced his way over after another Saracens maul was repelled.

Lloyd Evans celebrates at full time with Gloucester holding on for a long-awaited win at Saracens
Lloyd Evans celebrates at full time with Gloucester holding on for a long-awaited win at Saracens. Photograph: Henry Browne/Getty Images

Already you wondered if the writing was on the wall for Gloucester but from the kick-off, Carreras – only just back on the field – knocked back the restart, allowing Reid to rampage down the right. At first glance his pass to Jack Singleton – another impressive performer – appeared to be forward but after a brief check with the TMO the referee Karl Dickson awarded the try to the former Saracens hooker. Gloucester were buoyant by this stage and another penalty was kicked to the corner, resulting in a yellow card for Mako Vunipola for illegally infringing at the maul. A Ben Earl turnover ensured Saracens went into the break ahead but the hosts had been given fair warning by a resilient Gloucester side.

Indeed, Gloucester nosed ahead with a Hastings penalty on 52 minutes but Saracens’ response was emphatic. Within seconds of coming on Theo McFarland charged down Charlie Chapman’s box-kick and the bounce favoured the Saracens replacement, who cruised over. Lozowski struck the upright with a straightforward conversion however and ultimately it proved costly with Ludlow having the final say with eight minutes remaining. Hastings converted and another late penalty was to prove decisive as, though Saracens hit back with a fine try in the left corner from Lewington, Lozowski was unable to convert from the touchline, ensuring Gloucester held on for a statement victory.

