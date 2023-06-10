Lewis leads Twins against the Blue Jays after 4-hit game

Minnesota Twins (32-32, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (36-29, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins take on the Toronto Blue Jays after Royce Lewis' four-hit game on Friday.

Toronto has an 18-12 record in home games and a 36-29 record overall. Blue Jays pitchers have a collective 3.77 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Minnesota is 14-18 in road games and 32-32 overall. Twins pitchers have a collective 3.43 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 12 doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .212 for the Twins. Michael A. Taylor is 9-for-29 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Twins: 4-6, .203 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kevin Kiermaier: day-to-day (wrist), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (groin), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Twins: Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (leg), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (ribs), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Jorge Alcala: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press