Lewis Hamilton's US GP disqualification: What happened and why his car's plank broke rules

The wooden plank, pictured underneath Lewis Hamilton's car earlier this season in Monaco - Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton’s second-placed finish and most competitive race this season was ruined after stewards ruled his car machinery did not comply with the regulations and disqualified him.

Sunday’s United States Grand Prix also saw Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who finished sixth, disqualified for the same breach. Telegraph Sport dissects what happened:

What were Hamilton and Leclerc disqualified for?

Both drivers were punished for excessive wear on the underfloor planks, which are in place to prevent teams running cars too low. The depth of the new floor on Hamilton’s Mercedes - as well as on Leclerc’s Ferrari - were adjudged to be “outside the thresholds”, which states that the plank, or skid block, cannot wear to below 9mm thickness. Four cars were chosen at random following the race. Both Verstappen’s Red Bull and Norris’ McLaren passed the scrutineering checks.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified for the same rule breach - Chandan Khanna/AFP

Mercedes’ sporting director Ron Meadows, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin and reliability chief Richard Lane were summoned to fight Hamilton’s corner with the FIA’s four stewards – who included former British driver Derek Warwick.

However, a statement from the FIA read: “During the hearing the team acknowledged that the measurement performed by the FIA Technical Team was correct and stated that the high wear on the skid pads was probably a result of the unique combination of the bumpy track and the sprint race schedule [on Saturday] that minimised the time to set up and check the car before the race.

“The stewards note that the onus is on the competitor to ensure that the car is in compliance with the regulations at all times during an event.”

The FIA ruled: “In this particular case, the rear skid in the area defined in the technical delegate’s report was outside of the thresholds outlined in Article 3.5.9 e) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations, which includes a tolerance for wear. Therefore, the standard penalty for a breach of the technical regulations is imposed.”

Gary Anderson says any plank wear underneath the car would all have happened fairly early on in the race - Getty Images/Anadolu

Why is there a plank on the bottom of the car?

After tragedies involving Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, the plank was introduced from the 1994 German Grand Prix. From then on, a 10mm wooden plank was installed to the bottom of cars to ensure ride height was raised and less underfloor downforce was generated. Skid blocks are also used in Formula Two and Formula Three, and are a flat rectangle, usually made of a wood composite in uniform shape to impose a minimum ground clearance.

In recent years the FIA has instructed manufacturers to also have metal inserts in the blocks which causes sparks to fly when they touch the ground. According to the technical specifications governing F1, a rectangular skid block must be fitted beneath the central plane of the car. The block is usually made of a material called Jabroc, made of beechwood and built in a composite process, which does not in itself restrict airflow under the car.

‌What advantage might Hamilton and Leclerc gained from their illegal plank?

Running lower can make the ground effect generate more downforce, but it is impossible to know whether they gained an edge due to wear.

Telegraph Sport columnist Gary Anderson suggests it is “a bit of a red herring” to say Hamilton’s most competitive performance this year had any relation to plank wear.

“I wouldn’t say that the fact that this wear on the plank itself made much difference in performance for Mercedes,” he said. “The big thing is these ground effect cars benefit from being close to the ground. But you can only run them so close to the ground because hitting it is detrimental to its performance....

“In terms of its significance on Sunday, the plank wear is such that it will be worse at the beginning of the race, when the car is heavier on fuel, than it will be at the end of the race. We saw the Mercedes probably at its best during that final stint - at that point in time, it wasn’t suffering plank wear, it wasn’t hitting the road too hard. The plank wear would all have happened fairly early on in the race.”

‌How often do disqualifications happen for plank breaches?

Just a month after the rules were introduced, Michael Schumacher missed out on victory in the 1994 Belgian Grand Prix to his Benetton’s excess plank wear. Rival Damon Hill took victory for Williams, as a result.

Disqualification from a Grand Prix for any technical reasons is rare, however. In 2021, Sebastian Vettel’s second place in Hungary was chalked off as his car could not supply the necessary fuel sample post-race.

Before that, the Renaults of Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo were removed from their 2019 Japanese GP points finishes for using prohibited driver aids after Racing Point protested.

A plank wear disqualification is not thought to have occurred since Jarno Trulli was removed from the 2001 US Grand Prix standings at Indianapolis, although Jordan successfully protested the decision and had the exclusion overturned.