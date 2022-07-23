Lewis Hamilton's longevity cements status as one of F1's all-time greats ahead of 300th race

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Slater
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lewis Hamilton
    Lewis Hamilton
    British racing driver
  • Fernando Alonso
    Fernando Alonso
    Spanish racing driver
  • Michael Schumacher
    Michael Schumacher
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
JULY 23: F1 pilot Lewis Hamilton arrives to take part in the practice session at the Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France in Le Castellet, France on July 22, 2022 - JULY 23: F1 pilot Lewis Hamilton arrives to take part in the practice session at the Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France in Le Castellet, France on July 22, 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
JULY 23: F1 pilot Lewis Hamilton arrives to take part in the practice session at the Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France in Le Castellet, France on July 22, 2022 - JULY 23: F1 pilot Lewis Hamilton arrives to take part in the practice session at the Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the Formula 1 Lenovo Grand Prix de France in Le Castellet, France on July 22, 2022 - GETTY IMAGES

Amongst all the eye-watering statistics and records that Lewis Hamilton holds, the longevity of his career is one that is often overlooked. Yet with little chance of adding to his win tally of 103 races at Sunday’s French Grand Prix, it is likely to be his standout statistic of this weekend.

Five men have raced in more grands prix: Jenson Button, Michael Schumacher at 306, Rubens Barrichello (322), Fernando Alonso (345) and Kimi Raikkonen (350) are the only men above him.

Alonso is still fighting near, if not exactly at, the front at 40 years old and with little sign of his skills diminishing. Given Hamilton’s ability, fitness and the potential to be the only man with eight world championships, you would expect there is a good chance that he could yet surpass them all. And with increasingly long seasons - there will be 24 races next year - it is not out of the question that Hamilton could become F1’s first 400-race driver.

The comparison to Alonso is a pertinent one. Earlier this week Hamilton praised Alonso as his toughest competitor in his 15-and-a-half seasons at the top of motorsport. The two drove as McLaren team-mates in the Briton’s debut season in 2007, with the rookie finishing ahead, despite losing out on the title.

“I remember the task of being alongside Fernando when I was 22,” Hamilton said.

“I was so young mentally and, of course, OK in terms of skill but it’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like Fernando.

“I would say on pure pace, Fernando [is the toughest he has faced]. We had some good battles. I wish we could have more. Hopefully he will continue to race so hopefully we’ll have more in the future.”

Alonso repaid the compliment, congratulating Hamilton on a triple century of races. “He had the talent already in 2007, he still has the talent now with experience.

“He has been a tremendous driver, a legend of our sport, so it has always been a pleasure to share all this time with him.”

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen...British McLaren-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, center, waves with his teammate Fernando Alonso, right, of Spain and Finnish Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen after qualifying for Sunday's Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Fuji Speedway circuit in Oyama, west of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2007 - AP
Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen...British McLaren-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, center, waves with his teammate Fernando Alonso, right, of Spain and Finnish Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen after qualifying for Sunday's Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at the Fuji Speedway circuit in Oyama, west of Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2007 - AP

The stats that Hamilton has behind him after 299 races are staggering. There are few categories where he doesn’t lead the way and even in some of those he is a close second to Schumacher.

He has 103 wins and 103 pole positions, has led every lap of a race 23 times, has more than 4,200 points, 60 fastest laps and has taken a hat-trick of pole position, fastest lap and win 19 times. But do these numbers mark him out as the greatest of all time? Or just the most successful of all time? More so the latter.

It is impossible and difficult to compare Hamilton to the finest drivers of F1’s different eras. The fundamentals of the sport are the same and they drive at some of the same venues, but that is about it. Comparing Hamilton’s successes and his statistical landmarks to Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart or even Ayrton Senna is a task that will never get to the heart of the matter.

It is even difficult to fairly compare him to some of his contemporaries. The similarities are there with Schumacher. They are both supreme over one lap and dominated the sport in the best car for several years, racking up multiple titles and scores of victories. Yet, when it comes to sportsmanship, Hamilton has not crossed the line anywhere near as much. That perhaps makes him a better ‘champion’, if not the better driver.

There is also, perhaps, a tendency to underrate some of his title triumphs. He and Mercedes had to come back from behind in both 2017 and 2018 to take both championships. Yes, Ferrari’s challenge fell apart as the season went on, but Hamilton was arguably driving at his finest in those years, especially the second halves.

Alonso might be the only try rival of Hamilton's who compares in talent and longevity

In 2018, after losing to Vettel at the British Grand Prix (a rare Silverstone defeat) to go even further behind in the championship, he reeled off eight wins in the final 11 races. The pivotal moment in that season was another Hamilton masterclass in the wet at Hockenheim. Vettel crashed out in the damp but the Mercedes driver mastered the conditions to take an improbable victory from 14th on the grid. And let us not forget the end of the 2021 season, where the title slipped from his grasp through no fault of his own on the very last lap. That could have been his finest triumph of all.

Returning to Alonso, the Spaniard is, perhaps, the only true rival Hamilton has faced who compares in the talent - and longevity - stakes. Alonso’s winning days are well behind him and his return of two championships and 32 race wins seems paltry compared to his former team-mate’s and even small compared to what he could have achieved with better decisions and in better cars. Whilst Alonso’s career choices look questionable, Hamilton played a masterstroke with his move to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013. A decade later he has become the sport’s most decorated driver.

It is easy to say that Hamilton has achieved stratospheric heights due to being the best driver in the best car for a prolonged period of time. There is some truth in that but it is an oversimplification that does a disservice to both his consistency and longevity at the very top. The best drivers tend to end up in the quickest cars for a reason and he deserves credit for Mercedes’ successes.  Above all, it is undeniable that he is the best driver of his generation and deserves his place amongst the most storied names in F1.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Somerset House in gender neutral row as staff say women’s loos have been abolished by stealth

    Somerset House is in a gender-neutral row as staff accuse "Pronoun People” of abolishing women’s lavatories by stealth.

  • Holidaymakers face waits at Channel with Brexit and French authorities blamed

    Holidaymakers and lorry drivers have endured long waits to cross the Channel in a second day of chaos blamed on Brexit and French authorities.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Alberta ultra-marathoner sets new record after running across Canada in under 68 days

    Dave Proctor was overcome with emotion when he reached a cheering crowd of family and supporters at Mile 0 in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, 67 and a half days after he set out on a literal cross-country run from St. John's, N.L. The ultra-marathon runner and massage therapist from Okotoks, Alta. appears to be the new holder of the cross-Canada speed record, smashing the previous time of 72 days and 10 hours set by Al Howie in 1991. "It feels tiring," Proctor, 41, said with a laugh, when asked how

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Jordin Tootoo denies involvement in alleged 2003 world juniors sexual assault

    Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that allegedly happened as that city hosted the international tournament 19 years ago. Tootoo, who was a member of the silver-medal winning team, issued a statement on Saturday calling for a full investigation into the "disturbing allegations." "I don't recall knowing or hearing about t

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It