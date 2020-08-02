Lewis Hamilton wins British Grand Prix despite burst tyre on last lap

Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic British Grand Prix at Silverstone despite suffering a burst tyre during the final lap.

The British driver limped across the line for a memorable victory ahead of Max Verstappen after a remarkable finish to the race saw both dominant Mercedes cars suffer punctures.

Valtteri Bottas's puncture with two laps remaining dropped him out of the top 10 entirely at Silverstone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hamilton had ample time to go into the pits to change tyres but stayed out and suffered the same fate - but he was just far enough ahead to cling on.

"I've definitely never experienced anything like that on the last lap, my heart nearly stopped," said Hamilton.

"I was just praying to get around and not be too slow. I nearly didn't get around the last few corners."

It gives him a huge boost in his quest for a seventh world title - the same as record holder Michael Schumacher - as he has moved 30 points clear in the championship.

Red Bull will be ruing an opportunity missed, after pitting Verstappen for fresh tyres in a bid to secure the extra point for fastest lap.

If they hadn't done so, Verstappen - who finished only five seconds behind Hamilton at the chequered flag - would likely have had the most surprising of wins.