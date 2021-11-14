Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian GP from Tenth

Photo credit: Mark Thompson - Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton's weekend could have been over on Saturday morning. Despite qualifying 4/10ths ahead of the field on Friday, Hamilton's time was disqualified after a part failure led to a DRS infraction during the session. He started last in the sprint qualifying race, then an engine penalty guaranteed he would start five spots behind where he finished that race. But Hamilton drove up to fifth in 24 laps, putting him a respectable tenth on today's grid. Then, somehow, he won.

While his pole-sitting teammate Valtteri Bottas lost the lead to Max Verstappen on the start, Hamilton made up four spots on the opening lap. He was up to third-placed teammate Valtteri Bottas just a few laps later, then Bottas let him past just before a safety car. That left him to re-start immediately behind just the two Red Bulls, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. He caught Perez quickly, but a quick virtual safety car let Perez slow slightly and grow Verstappen's lead. Perez knew the pass was inevitable, but he fought back from Hamilton's first lunge and actually briefly retook second for a lap. Once Hamilton got past again, however, his defense was done.

That left the story that racing fans have come to expect from every grand prix in 2021: A head-to-head battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen's lead shrunk to under a second before their final stops, but he undercut Hamilton onto the same hard tires by three laps and was able to briefly grow the lead back to four seconds. That lead lasted all of six laps before Hamilton was back in DRS range, leading Hamilton to an early chance to make a pass for the lead and win.

Then, for the first time since Monza, a serious moment of on-track drama between the title contenders.

Hamilton dove to the outside under braking, getting side-by-side with Verstappen to complete what has been one of his favorite passing moves in the DRS era. The pair were side-by-side at the apex, with Verstappen still ahead, when Verstappen seemed to go wide through the corner to protect his position. The move sent both Hamilton and Verstappen well off track, with Verstappen still leading.

Stewards decided not to review the move for a penalty. Hamilton and Mercedes voiced their displeasure, then Hamilton got back to work.

A few laps later, it was the same move to the outside. This time, however, Hamilton cleared Verstappen enough with the help of DRS to move in front under braking before the corner. Hamilton. This one stuck.

In the end, Hamilton won the race by ten seconds. It completed a weekend where he had to pass 24 drivers for position in two races, overcoming two separate grid penalties and some seriously controversial on-track battling with the greatest title threat he has faced since his former teammate Nico Rosberg retired. It is just the sixth win of his season, three behind Verstappen, but it is the 101st of his career. Whether it leads to a championship or just serves as a memorable counterpunch in a title battle that goes to Verstappen, it will be remembered as a definitive race in his career.

Verstappen and Bottas finished second and third, while Sergio Perez completed an expected top four lockout for Mercedes and Red Bull. The Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz, the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso, the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, and the McLaren of Lando Norris finished in the other points-paying positions.

The win moved the championship lead to just 14 points with three races remaining. Without the bonus point for fastest lap, the winner of every GP scores seven more points than their closest competitor. That means, if fast lap gets poached by someone else while Hamilton wins the next two and Max finishes second, the two will be tied heading into the season finale.

The battle continues at Qatar next weekend.

