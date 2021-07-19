Lewis Hamilton targeted with racist abuse online after crash with Max Verstappen in British Grand Prix win

(AFP via Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton was targeted with racist abuse online after his crash with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton and Verstappen collided on the first lap at Silverstone, causing the Red Bull driver to veer off the track at high-speed and hit the barriers at 51G.

Verstappen was taken to hospital as a precaution as Hamilton went on to secure a dramatic victory after being given a 10-second penalty for the crash.

Racist messages were sent as replies to a post by the Mercedes team on Instagram celebrating the win.

Mercedes, Formula One and its governing body the FIA have issued a joint statement condemning the online racist abuse aimed at Hamilton, who has been a high-profile voice in the fight against racism.

The statement read: "During, and after, yesterday's British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was subjected to multiple instances of racist abuse on social media following an in-race collision.

"Formula One, The FIA and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team condemn this behaviour in the strongest possible terms.

"These people have no place in our sport and we urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

"Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated."

Read More

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen involved in huge crash at British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton wins eighth British Grand Prix in controversial fashion after crash with Max Verstappen