Lewis Hamilton struggles for Mercedes on day two of Bahrain pre-season testing

(Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton was left struggling with the balance of his Mercedes on day two of the pre-season Formula 1 test in Bahrain on Friday.

The seven-time world champion clocked only the eighth-fastest time of the 10 runners in a session in which he struggled throughout with the rear of the W14.

There was also a moment where he was brought into the team’s garage after driving over some on-track debris.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff had sounded a confident note after the opening day of testing on Thursday, which was split between George Russell in the morning and Hamilton in the afternoon.

Despite Friday’s issues, Wolff downplayed the severity of them in contrast to 12 months ago where the team were struggling with all sorts of issues.

“The car is out of balance this morning,” he said. “It’s hot and we just didn’t find the right set-up for these conditions. The car doesn’t give him grip from the rear.”

Wolff also declared that Red Bull were the ones to beat yet again – “they are fast, no surprise there” – after Max Verstappen dominated the opening day.

On Friday’s opening session, though, it was Ferrari and Carlos Sainz who set the quickest time with a best time of 1:32.486.

And new Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said: “It’s very early stages but the first feeling was good. The most important thing was to do mileage and we have no issues. We were able to do the run plan and everything is going well.”