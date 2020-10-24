Lewis Hamilton snatches pole position at Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton has taken pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix in a thrilling finish to qualification.

In the absolute last second, the six-time world champion produced a perfect lap to seize the initiative at the Algarve International Circuit.

It leaves teammate Valtteri Bottas in second and Ferrari’s Max Verstappen in third.

It is the 97th ole position for Hamilton in his Formula One career, with a century in sight before the end of the season, as the Briton extended his dominance.

It was also Hamilton’s ninth pole position of the season out of 12 races, with a clean sweep for Mercedes continuing after Bottas’ three poles this season.

How they will start at Portuguese Grand Prix

1st Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2nd Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3rd Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4th Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

5th Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

6th Alexander Albon (Red Bull)

7th Carlos Sainz (McLaren)

8th Lando Norris (McLaren)

9th Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri)

10th Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

11th Esteban Ocon (Renault)

12th Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

13th Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri)

14th George Russell (Williams)

15th Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

16th Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo)

17th Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

18th Romain Grosjean (Haas)

19th Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

20th Nicholas Latifi (Williams)