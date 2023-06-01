Lewis Hamilton shares sweet throwback of his father to celebrate his birthday

Lewis Hamilton shared a sweet clip of himself and his father being interviewed by Sky to celebrate his dad's birthday.

Anthony Hamilton managed the Britsh Formula One driver's early career, with Lewis winning his first title in 2008 for McLaren.

He later decided to part ways with his father as his manager, but now have a "great relationship."

Lewis has previously spoken of how his father had four jobs to fund his go-karting.

"Thank you for all the love, the lessons, and for always pushing me to be better. Happy birthday big man," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram post.