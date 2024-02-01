Lewis Hamilton to ‘join Ferrari’ for 2025 F1 season - live

Lewis Hamilton could be set to leave Mercedes after more than a decade with the Formula One team, amid reports he has agreed a move to Ferrari for 2025.

With the new campaign only three weeks away it would mark a shocking way to start F1 in 2024, while also sparking what could be a long period of speculation over who would take Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes.

It’s over two years since the Brit has won an F1 race as the Silver Arrows have struggled to keep pace with Red Bull’s designs and drivers. During the close season he has moved to bring Marc Hynes back into his support team for the new campaign, while Ferrari have themselves appointed another Brit, Ollie Bearman, as their reserve driver for the year.

Follow all the latest news and updates regarding Lewis Hamilton's future in our live blog below:

Reports suggest Toto Wolff has briefed Mercedes factory, ahead of official announcement today

Charles Leclerc extended Ferrari deal last week – leaving Carlos Sainz at risk of replacement

Here are seven contenders who could replace Hamilton at Mercedes

Serious money needed to pry Lando Norris from McLaren due to driver's new deal

Hamilton addresses Ferrari links in resurfaced interview

News comes at strange time after Hamilton brings old friend back to Mercedes team

Kieran Jackson: Hamilton lost patience with Mercedes – his Ferrari gamble makes sense

Lewis Hamilton to emulate Ayrton Senna with Ferrari move?

17:11 , Kieran Jackson

Perhaps Hamilton wants to voyage where his great hero Ayrton Senna did not. The Brazilian was lined up for a Ferrari spot in 1995 before his death at Imola in May 1994. Hamilton has often spoken of being motivated to emulate the three-time world champion, both on and off the racetrack. Next year, he will surely take his own legacy one avenue further – in doing so becoming the first Brit since Eddie Irvine in 1999 to don the Ferrari red.

How is Toto Wolff feeling about Lewis Hamilton’s announcement?

16:52 , Alex Pattle

Alex Albon among potential candidates to replace Lewis Hamilton

16:36 , Alex Pattle

Potential teammates at Mercedes in 2025???

Comment: Lewis Hamilton lost patience with Mercedes – his Ferrari gamble makes sense now

16:27 , Alex Pattle

More from Kieran Jackson's analysis of today's news:

“Hamilton will be 40 by the time he takes to the Ferrari cockpit next year, entering the twilight of his career. He will be reunited with someone he knows and trusts in Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The Frenchman worked with Hamilton when the Brit first made a name for himself in junior formula in the mid-2000s. Vasseur is a fair but firm man, driven solely by results. Clearly, he has made some pitch to Hamilton.

“But more so than win prospects and financials – which will be lucrative, with suggestions of upwards of £50m-a-year – Hamilton has been swayed here by the aura which comes with Ferrari. Some may call it baggage, but the legions of Ferrari following – the tifosi – bring added responsibility. Nobody in the sport desires such pressure more than Hamilton.”

16:16 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari. Picture it for a moment: Hamilton, a man who transcends Formula 1 and whose hunger for success is unabated, glistening in the sun of the famous scarlet red.

The pure romanticism and prestige of such a partnership – between F1’s most famous driver and the sport’s most iconic team – has been mooted for years. For all intents and purposes, though, flirtations between driver and team seemed insincere. Just fantasy. Surely, given Hamilton’s repeated commitment to Mercedes and a new two-year contract, a last dance with the prancing horse would not materialise? Surely… not?

But now we know: both parties simply could not resist.

On football’s transfer deadline day, Formula 1 ruffled the most shocking of feathers on Thursday with the news that Hamilton – Mercedes’ star man for 11 years, world champion in six of those – will join the legendary Scuderia next year. A source told The Independent that Hamilton informed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff last night, simply insisting he wants to try something new. And, out of nothing, a 2024 season forthcoming which looked so stale (no new drivers, no new races) with a runaway favourite in Red Bull has been sparked into life. A firework F1 badly needed.

Lewis Hamilton's results in the 2023 F1 season: Key points

16:04 , Alex Pattle

So, no race wins for Hamilton in the 2023 season (nor in 2022), with his best results being runners-up finishes in Australia, Spain and Mexico.

The Briton also achieved podium finishes in Canada, Singapore, and at Silverstone.

Hamilton (left) on the podium at Silverstone in 2023 (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Lewis Hamilton's results in the 2023 F1 season

15:56 , Alex Pattle

Lewis Hamilton’s results in the 2023 F1 season (1-11) (Formula 1)

Hamilton’s results in the 2023 F1 season (12-22) (Formula 1)

Lewis Hamilton to make shock Ferrari move in 2025

15:44 , Alex Pattle

Since reports suddenly emerged this morning, suggesting that Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, it is believed that Toto Wolff has given a briefing at the Mercedes factory ahead of an official announcement.

We’re still waiting for that announcement... It’s been a tense afternoon...

Mercedes’ team principal Toto Wolff (PA Wire)

Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton: 'I'd stay with him until he's 80 years old'

15:33 , Alex Pattle

The words of Fernando Alonso, just a few months ago...

Then again, it seems like Hamilton has taken the choice out of Mercedes’s hands...

Alonso makes Hamilton claim: ‘I’d stay with him until he’s 80 years old’

Ferrari the Manchester United of the F1 world – Paul Merson

15:25 , Alex Pattle

Moving to Ferrari at this point in time... similar to moving to Manchester United right now...?

Paul Merson thinks it’s a fair comparison:

More from Martin Brundle as Lewis Hamilton move nears confirmation

15:18 , Alex Pattle

Lewis Hamilton set to follow in footsteps of Mansell and Surtees

15:12 , Alex Pattle

John Surtees, Eddie Irvine, Nigel Mansell, Mike Hawthorn and Peter Whitehead...

Here’s a closer look at five of the most famous Britons who have driven for Ferrari:

A closer look at Britons who have driven for Ferrari in Formula One

Lewis Hamilton move raises major questions over Mercedes situation

15:06 , Alex Pattle

1) Why has Lewis lost confidence in Mercedes after saying he wanted to spend the rest of his life in silver like Stirling Moss?



Scenes from Brackley as Mercedes staff are told of Lewis Hamilton's move

14:59 , Alex Pattle

Ferrari's share price jumps amid Lewis Hamilton reports

14:52 , Alex Pattle

Wow, wow, wow...

More on the potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

14:44 , Kieran Jackson

Mick Schumacher

Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, is currently Mercedes’ reserve driver and was present on the pitwall last year.

Having been dropped by Haas at the end of 2022 following two tumultuous years, the 24-year-old is desperate for a route back onto the grid.

However, given his struggles and somewhat regular collisions with the wall at Haas, it would be an unlikely choice.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

The wildcard pick.

The Italian 17-year-old is one of the most highly-regarded prospects in world motorsport. Such is his promise having won the Formula Regional championships in 2023 in both the Middle East and Europe, he is this year skipping F3 to make his F2 debut for Prema Racing, alongside British teenager Ollie Bearman.

A member of Mercedes’ young driver programme, Antonelli’s promotion to one of the sport’s juggernauts in 2025 – when he would be just 18 – would represent something of a gamble.

Should he shine in F2 from the get-go though, he could emerge as a serious contender from within the Silver Arrows ecosystem.

Ferrari drop 2024 season teaser amid Lewis Hamilton reports

14:32 , Alex Pattle

Ferrari, you tease! Just when we think the team may announce Hamilton’s move, we get the clip below instead...

Not Carlos Sainz pictured here, mind you...

Charles Leclerc comments on Lewis Hamilton move in resurfaced interview

14:24 , Alex Pattle

In a resurfaced interview from last June, Charles Leclerc had this to say about a potential Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari move:

“Carlos is an extremely fast driver [...] I’m not the person who makes the choices.

“If I say [I’d welcome Lewis to Ferrari], I imagine it being the [headline] of every newspaper, but I mean...

“Lewis is such an incredible driver, has achieved so much in the sport, so I think anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate.”

Lando Norris details McLaren's F1 goals for 2024 after signing new contract

14:14 , Alex Pattle

When Lando Norris extended his McLaren deal last week, he ended speculation that he could join Red Bull this season.

Ironically, today’s news about Hamilton has ignited speculation that Norris could join Mercedes next year! As our Formula 1 correspondent Kieran Jackson, mentioned, it would likely take a lot of money to pry the Briton from McLaren now, but maybe Mercedes would be prepared to fork out...

Here’s what Norris said last week: “Considering we were able to do what we did last year, considering it’s a team that I’ve been with from the beginning, it’s a team that I want to continue my story with in terms of reaching my goal of winning races and winning championships.

“McLaren is the team that I want to do it with. They’re the ones who brought me into Formula 1 and gave me this opportunity. So, in some ways, I feel like I owe it to them and I’m just very much part of the family and very much enjoying where I am.

“I don’t want to join a different team and not enjoy it. I’m excited to be part of that family, especially on the trajectory that we’re on.”

Mercedes team briefing on Lewis Hamilton as we speak?

14:06 , Alex Pattle

Per reports, team principal Toto Wolff could be briefing the Mercedes factory on today’s news as we speak...

(Getty Images)

Likeliest destinations for Carlos Sainz if Lewis Hamilton replaces him

13:55 , Alex Pattle

Per AS in Spain, the likeliest destinations for Carlos Sainz – should he be replaced by Lewis Hamilton – will be:

Mercedes, Alpine, Aston Martin, Williams and Audi.

However, Audi are not set to join F1 until 2026...

(Getty Images)

13:50 , Karl Matchett

We’re expecting Toto Wolff to be speaking in about ten minutes which might shed some light over exactly what’s happening and when.

Hamilton signed a two-year deal last summer, worth £100m, but he is allowed to leave at the end of 2024 according to the terms of the agreement.

With Carlos Sainz out of contract at the same time, that’s the direct replacement at Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton addresses Ferrari speculation in resurfaced interview

13:40 , Karl Matchett

Lewis Hamilton’s comments on a Ferrari switch have resurfaced, amid speculation he is close to signing with the team.

Reports on Thursday 1 February suggest the seven-time world champion will leave Mercedes to join Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season.

This kind of speculation has surrounded Hamilton for many years, and he commented on the rumours last May.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, he noted that 2023 struggles would have “no bearing” on any decision to switch teams.

Hamilton also denied that Ferrari had made any contact with him at the time.

Ferrari make British driver new addition to F1 team for 2024 season

13:30 , Karl Matchett

Ferrari have added British teenager Ollie Bearman to their reserve driver roster ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Bearman drove for Haas – powered by Ferrari engines – to make his Formula 1 weekend debut in practice last year in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Chelmsford in Essex, joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021 and, after impressing in the cockpit last year, will share Ferrari reserve duties this year with Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi.

One of the trio will fill in for Charles Leclerc – who signed a new contract last week – or Carlos Sainz should either be absent from any of the 24 races this season.

Lewis Hamilton reunited with 'right-hand man' in support team shake-up for new F1 season

13:22 , Karl Matchett

Lewis Hamilton has brought back “long term friend” Marc Hynes to his support team for the 2024 F1 season.

Hamilton is eyeing a return to form this year having not won a race for more than two years, with his last victory coming in Saudi Arabia in December 2021. The Brit’s time working with long-term performance coach Angela Cullen ended last March.

Max Verstappen has won the last three world championships but Hynes – who worked with Hamilton from 2016-2021, when the Brit won four of his seven titles – has been brought back into the frame by the Mercedes driver to focus “solely on racing activities.”

More potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

13:08 , Karl Matchett

Following our post earlier, here’s more from our F1 correspondent, Kieran Jackson, on the potential replacements for Hamilton at Mercedes:

Alex Albon

“Continually shining at Williams – where Mercedes have signed their last two drivers from – Albon would represent a promising choice to replace Hamilton.

“Having come through Red Bull’s junior programme, the British-Thai driver was dropped at the end of 2020 after struggling during his 18-month stint as Max Verstappen’s team-mate.

“But following a year in the wilderness in 2021, Albon joined backmarker Williams and is now the team’s unequivocal No 1 driver. The 27-year-old scored 27 points last year as he guided James Vowles’ (Wolff’s former right-hand man at Mercedes) team to seventh in the constructors’ championship.”

Fernando Alonso

“Who has the two-time world champion not driven for, I hear you ask? Well, Mercedes is one such team.

“The 42-year-old was a revelation in his first season for Aston Martin last year, securing eight podiums as he finished fourth in the drivers’ championship.

“Despite his age, the Spaniard shows no signs of retirement just yet and a move to the Silver Arrows could well give him one final, realistic shot at a third world title.”

Martin Brundle leads Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari reaction: 'He was always dismissive'

13:01 , Alex Pattle

Sky Sports pundit and ex-F1 racer Martin Brundle was among the first to react on Twitter/X today.

“I’m so looking forward to this,” said Brundle. “We’ve asked him for years about it and he seemed nailed on at Mercedes for life, and always dismissive of moving.

“Hamilton and Leclerc in scarlet, that’s a story.”

Lewis Hamilton addresses Ferrari speculation in resurfaced interview

12:54 , Alex Pattle

Hamilton has been linked with a possible move to Ferrari for years. Here’s him talking about those links in a resurfaced interview:

Serious money needed to pry Lando Norris from McLaren in wake of driver's new deal

12:48 , Alex Pattle

As Kieran mentions in the article in the post below, Lando Norris extended his deal with McLaren last week – meaning it would take serious money for Mercedes to pry him away, if they want him to replace Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz and six other potential replacements for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

12:41 , Alex Pattle

Our Formula 1 Correspondent, Kieran Jackson, has taken a look at the drivers who could replace Hamilton at Mercedes if today’s news is confirmed...

Carlos Sainz

“A straight-swap deal could be the most obvious move for Mercedes. Sainz was out of contract at Ferrari at the end of this year anyway and may now be looking for a new team for 2025.

“Sainz is a two-time race winner, most recently with a terrific drive in Singapore last year, and has been on the podium 18 times during his nine-year career in F1 so far.

“The 29-year-old may be looking for his fifth team, having previously driven for Toro Rosso, Renault and McLaren prior to Ferrari.”

Lando Norris

“Has the Brit showed his hand too soon? The 24-year-old signed a new long-term deal at McLaren last week, taking him beyond 2025 with the papaya and into the next era of regulation changes.

“Yet Norris, who is still searching for his first win in F1, is one of the fastest drivers on the grid and Wolff could well look to land Norris to replace Hamilton – and maintain an all-British feel to the garage.

“That being said, it would take some serious money to do so now.”

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Could move take place before 2024 season?

12:34 , Alex Pattle

La Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Hamilton’s rumoured move to Ferrari could *even take place ahead of the 2024 season*!

Lewis Hamilton (left) with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (AFP via Getty Images)

Carlos Sainz to make way for Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari?

12:29 , Alex Pattle

A reminder: Last week, Charles Leclerc extended his Ferrari deal, which was due to run out at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, it is believed that Carlos Sainz’s contract with Ferrari will expire at the end of 2024, and that he has been seeking a two-year extension...

That extension looks a little unlikely, amid today’s news...

Where could Sainz end up, if Hamilton’s move goes ahead? Mercedes? Red Bull, where Sergio Perez is seemingly running out of time?

Ferrari takes to social media amid rumours of Lewis Hamilton move

12:22 , Alex Pattle

Ferrari has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to share the following...

Okay, so it’s no announcement... but could it be Hamilton producing that sound in 2025?

Lewis Hamilton could become second British driver to join Ferrari this week

12:16 , Alex Pattle

Ferrari has added teenager Ollie Bearman to their reserve driver roster ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Bearman drove for Haas – powered by Ferrari engines – to make his Formula 1 weekend debut in practice last year in Mexico and Abu Dhabi.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Chelmsford in Essex, joined the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2021 and, after impressing in the cockpit last year, will share Ferrari reserve duties this year with Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Memes begin amid reports of Lewis Hamilton's shock Ferrari move

12:09 , Alex Pattle

The memes have already begun...

(Autosport via The Independent)

Lewis Hamilton news comes at strange time after Mercedes update

12:00 , Alex Pattle

The timing of today’s news is strange, after this week’s update that Hamilton has brought back “long term friend” Marc Hynes to his support team for the 2024 F1 season.

Hamilton worked with Hynes from 2016 until 2021, when the Mercedes driver won four of his seven titles, and the pair have reunited ahead of this season.

Hynes, who used to run Hamilton’s management company Project Forty Four, left Hamilton’s support camp prior to the 2021 season, but the split was cordial.

Hamilton has known Hynes, a former British F3 champion, since their days racing against each other in karting.

Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari announcement to come today?

11:54 , Alex Pattle

The latest reports suggest that Toto Wolff may brief the Mercedes factory on the news today, and that a formal announcement will follow, confirming Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

Watch this space!

Lewis Hamilton (right) with Mercedes’s team principal Toto Wolff (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton set for shock Ferrari move from Mercedes in 2025

11:50 , Karl Matchett

Lewis Hamilton is set to make a bombshell switch to Ferrari in 2025, according to multiple reports.

The shock move would end his long-standing spell with Mercedes in Formula 1, despite having extended his contract with the team last summer to the end of the 2025 season.

But reports now claim the seven-time world champion has an escape clause in his deal with the Silver Arrows, which would allow him to join the Scuderia for the start of the 2025 campaign.

With Charles Leclerc having signed a long-term extension with Ferrari last week, Hamilton would replace Carlos Sainz next year at the iconic Italian team. Sainz’s contract with Ferrari runs out at the end of the 2024 season and his future is now unclear.

Lewis Hamilton - Latest news LIVE

11:48 , Karl Matchett

Hello and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of Formula One - with Thursday’s big news being an apparently impending move for Lewis Hamilton, who could switch Mercedes for Ferrari from 2025.

We’ll bring you all the latest reaction and updates from this breaking story throughout the day.