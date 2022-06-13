Lewis Hamilton inists he will be at Canadian Grand Prix despite suffering back issues in Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton holds his back as he speaks to the press in Baku - AFP

Lewis Hamilton has declared himself fit for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, despite suffering with back pain throughout and after Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Hamilton was seen struggling out of his car after the race in Baku and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the persistent bouncing that the W13 suffers left the seven-time champion a doubt for Montreal.

But on Monday, Hamilton wrote that he would be fit to race this weekend.

"Yesterday was tough and had some troubles sleeping but have woke up feeling positive today! Back is a little sore and bruised but nothing serious thankfully.

“I've had acupuncture and physio with Ang [physio Angela Cullen] and am on the way to my team to work with them on improving. We have to keep fighting.

“No time like the present to pull together and we will. I'll be there this weekend, wouldn't miss it for the world," he wrote.

Hamilton said he was “praying” for the race to finish during the 51-lap grand prix in Baku, and was audibly in pain when he radioed his team after 22 laps. “Argh, my back is killing me, man.”

“There were a lot of moments when I didn’t know whether I was going to make it and if I was going to be able to keep the car on track,” said Hamilton after the race.

“That was the most painful and toughest race I have experienced. I was just holding and biting down on my teeth due to the pain. The adrenaline helped, but I cannot express the pain that you experience, particularly on the straight here. I was just praying for it to end.”

🗣️ "You’re just praying for it to end"



After the race Wolff expressed concerns about the impact of the 'bouncing' on his drivers’ health. “He is really bad. You can see this is not muscular anymore. It goes properly into the spine and it can have some consequences,” the Austrian said.

Hamilton finished the race fourth, 71 seconds behind race winner Verstappen and behind team-mate and third-placed man George Russell for the seventh race in a row.

Russell also complained that the bouncing was unpleasant but did not seem to be in as much discomfort as Hamilton.

“I feel like I'm shrinking,” Russell joked to Sky Sports. “It's unpleasant. The cars are going through a torrid time with the bouncing and I was just pleased to bring it home in third.

“It does feel a bit worse [now]. At the start of the season we had this porpoising and it was this wavy-effect. But since Barcelona we have a different issue.”