Lewis Hamilton will retire from Formula One after world title disappointment, claims Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone believes Lewis Hamilton has raced in Formula One for the last time and that the disappointment of the 2021 title race will lead to him retiring.

Hamilton was on course for a record eighth world title, until Max Verstappen produced a last-lap overtake at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to seal the championship is astonishing circumstances.

Mercedes launched two appeals before electing to drop their case, unhappy at how FIA race director Michael Masi allowed some cars to overtake the safety car and allow Verstappen’s Red Bull to completely close the gap to Hamilton at the front.

Former F1 chief executive Ecclestone claims that the frustration with how the title was decided will lead to Hamilton announcing his retirement, even those he is contracted to race for Mercedes in 2022.

“I don’t think he is coming back, I think he will not race next year,” Ecclestone told Blick.

“His disappointment in Abu Dhabi was too big and I understand him. Now, tied for seven titles with Michael Schumacher, it is the perfect time for him to fulfil his dream and be a fashion entrepreneur.”

“Lewis could only lose in 202. Who knows how the new cars will reposition the field? With George Russell he would have an ambitious team-mate, of whom I am not as convinced as many experts, by the way.

“And then we don’t forget about Verstappen. With him, Hamilton has finally found an equal opponent after many years.”