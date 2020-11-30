Lewis Hamilton, Prue Leith and Margaret Atwood among Today guest editors this Christmas
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, Bake Off judge Prue Leith and author Margaret Atwood will guest edit the Today show this festive period.
Hamilton 35, is one of several big names who will run the ship of the early-morning BBC Radio 4 programme this Christmas.
Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, Britain’s first black female bishop, Reverend Rose Hudson-Wilkin, and Bake Off judge Leith are also among the guest editors.
Booker Prize-winning author Atwood and director of the Wellcome Trust Sir Jeremy Farrar also feature among the editing line-up.
They will take over the show on one of the days between Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Previous guest editors have included the Duke of Sussex, artist David Hockney, actress Angelina Jolie and climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Meanwhile, Dolly Parton,Paloma Faith, James Acaster and Zoe Ball are among the names confirmed for the BBC’s Christmas slate of radio and podcasts.
The festive period will see the broadcaster air a series of seasonal specials across BBC Sounds and its various radio stations.
On Radio 1, Annie Mac will continue her end-of-year tradition of revealing the Hottest Record Of The Year.
On 1Xtra Ghetts, Big Zuu and HER feature as guests in the 12 Days Of Christmas With… series.
Radio 2 will air an hour-long special with country music star Dolly Parton, while Breakfast Show host Ball will celebrate five decades of Annie Nightingale in broadcasting.
Also on Radio 4, the Archers will celebrate its 70th anniversary with a special episode, New Year’s Day quiz, documentary and more.
Dame Penelope Wilton and Gwendoline Christie will join Neil Gaiman in an adaptation of his fairy-tale, The Sleeper And The Spindle.
And Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders star in new comedy, What Ever Happened To Baby Jane Austen?
On BBC Sounds, there will be festive specials of podcasts including Fortunately… With Fi And Jane, The YUNGBLUD Podcast and James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds.
Seasonal music mixes from Faith, Dizzee Rascal, Rita Ora and more will also feature.
Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer, said: “This Christmas, more so than ever, we’ve created perfect soundtracks that are full of festive cheer and stardust, celebrate our most loved shows, make space for reflection and tell extraordinary stories both real or imagined.
“In what’s been a difficult year, millions of people have turned to our stations and Sounds for company through long periods of isolation and so we want to give our listeners schedules filled with special treats and surprising guests to celebrate the festive season.”