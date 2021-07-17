Lewis Hamilton Pips Max Verstappen at British GP 2021, Qualifying Round, Mercedes Star Thanks Fans (Watch Videos)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen at the Qualifying round of British GP 2021 and thus clinched the Speed King Award. Post winning this round, he thanked fans for all the support. He was 0.75 seconds quicker than his arch-rival Max Verstappen.
And the Silverstone crowd goes wild! 🙌#BritishGP 🇬🇧 @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/K0at1gYJLY
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 16, 2021
The crowd goes berserk:
The Lewis effect! 🙌#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/E4LsuwwA5f
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 16, 2021
Lewis picks up Speed King Award:
All hail @LewisHamilton 👑
The first winner of the @pirellisport Speed King award 👏#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/NsTYumL8zL
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 16, 2021
Hamilton thanked his fans:
View this post on Instagram
Also Read | British GP 2021, F1 Free Practice Session 1 & Qualifying Race Live Streaming: How To Get Free Live Telecast Of British Grand Prix 2021 On TV