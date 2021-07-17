Lewis Hamilton Pips Max Verstappen at British GP 2021, Qualifying Round, Mercedes Star Thanks Fans (Watch Videos)

Dhairya Ingle
·1 min read
Lewis Hamilton pipped Max Verstappen at the Qualifying round of British GP 2021 and thus clinched the Speed King Award. Post winning this round, he thanked fans for all the support. He was 0.75 seconds quicker than his arch-rival Max Verstappen.

The crowd goes berserk:

Lewis picks up Speed King Award:

Hamilton thanked his fans:

A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

 

