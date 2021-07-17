Lewis Hamilton Pips Max Verstappen at British GP 2021, Qualifying Round, Mercedes Star Thanks Fans (Watch Videos)

The Canadian Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a game-ending, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Cleveland Indians 5-4 on Friday night. It appeared the Indians were in line for a comeback win themselves after erasing a 3-0 deficit. But then Lowrie drilled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall off Emmanuel Clase (3-5) with one out, after Elvis Andrus led off the ninth with a single. Bradley Zimmer hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh for Cleveland, wh