Lewis Hamilton piles the pressure onto Max Verstappen ahead of first title tilt

(ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / POOL / AFP, Lars Baron\Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton tried to turn the pressure onto Max Verstappen as the Dutchman bids to win a first world title in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The pair go into the season finale with Hamilton setting his sights on the outright record of eight world titles, 13 years after his first, and Verstappen with his eyes sat on a maiden crown.

Hamilton tried to downplay his goal as “just another championship” while turning the pressure onto his rival.

“No one’s done eight before but I also know what it’s like going for your first,” he said. “I know those experiences and the rollercoaster of emotions you go through.”

The two title protagonists have had varied build-ups to the 22nd and final race of 2021. Since Hamilton took a third straight grand prix victory in Saudi Arabia to level up the drivers’ standings, both have been in Dubai.

But Verstappen has spent time with family and friends as well as celebrating his girlfriend’s birthday while Hamilton said he had focused on “training recovery” while also spending time in a sky-dive tunnel practising to learn how to fly on his back.

However, what they have in common is that neither expected to be in the title fight at certain points this season: Verstappen at the season start in the wake of Hamilton’s past dominance, Hamilton on numerous occasions throughout the year when his hopes looked to be fading.

Verstappen said: “After last year, I didn’t have a lot of hope we’d be sitting here at the end of the season fighting for the title but, at the start, we were very competitive and we had some good results. We are very proud to be sitting here and be fighting for the title.”

In contrast, Hamilton described his position as being in “unmarked territory”, the first time Mercedes have been properly pushed throughout a season for some time.

But he said: “I’m sure so many people would have ruled us out being this close at the end. It’s been an incredible group effort back at the factory and the track.”

Both drivers and their respective teams have been warned about the ramifications of points deductions for any foul play in a championship which has grown increasingly feisty.

Story continues

Verstappen reacted angrily at the suggestion he needed the rules to be spelled out to him. Meanwhile, Hamilton, who knows a DNF for both men would see the title slip away from him, said: “It’s happened [the points deduction] in the past and the stewards have taken the precaution this time around. I think it’s fair that they do it and hopefully that won’t need to be used and we have a great race.”

Read More

Max Verstappen: F1 stewards have ‘clearly treated me differently’ with harsher penalties in Hamilton battle

Lewis Hamilton plays down personal significance of just ‘another championship’ ahead of Verstappen duel

Max Verstappen being ‘bullied’ by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes in F1 title battle, says Bernie Ecclestone

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen warned: ‘Do not tarnish your reputations’ as epic title fight reaches climax