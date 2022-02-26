Lewis Hamilton outlines ‘obstacles’ as Mercedes tackle unexpected aero effect in first F1 test

Lewis Hamilton is confident Mercedes can overcome the “obstacles” thrown at them in the first week of Formula One’s 2022 pre-season test.

Despite topping the timesheet in Barcelona, the seven-time world champion has been one of many drivers to encounter ‘porpoising’ - a consequence of F1’s new aerodynamics that produces a bouncing effect down the straights.

Mercedes produced some temporary fixes to stabilise the effect ahead of a bigger aero upgrade for the second test in Bahrain, with the paddock scratching their heads at the unexpected size of the issue.

“It's been an interesting few days,” said Hamilton. “It's not been the easiest, or the most smooth running. We've definitely had some obstacles to overcome.

“But we've got through a lot and of course we'd always want more laps, but I'm happy with today. I think I almost got 100 laps in today. So for half a day of running, that's not too bad.

“[We are] a little bit behind on the last two days. The car is a lot different to previous years to drive, as are the tyres. But we're working our way through it.”

Teammate George Russell clocked the second-quickest time of the test on Friday morning but insisted it meant very little, with Ferrari and McLaren catching his eye.

“It's been incredibly intriguing and for all of us there's been a lot of unexpected issues, which have been quite visible,” he told reporters.

“Some teams have it quite well under control, and some clearly do not. Lap time wise, I don't think it's representative at all.

“We were obviously on the softest compound of tyres, and the C5 is a very strong tyre around this track. So even though we were on the top of the timesheets, I wouldn't read too much into it.

“I think the Ferrari and McLaren were looking incredibly strong. And I think we've got some improvements to be made as we're not fully happy with the balance of the car and the limitations we have currently.”