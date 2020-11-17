Lewis Hamilton and Michaela Coel named most influential Black people in the UK
Lewis Hamilton has been named the most influential Black person in the UK, following a year of record-breaking racing achievements and campaigning for racial justice.
The Formula One star came first on the Powerlist 2021, beating the likes of grime artist and philanthropist Stormzy, and Professor Kevin Fenton, Public Health England’s regional director for London.
The list honours those who have fought for social justice - awarding Hamilton in particular for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement this year.
“Everyone on this list is so inspiring and leading in their own industry,” Hamilton told the Guardian. “I’m honestly thrilled to be mentioned alongside them."
Michaela Coel came in at number four and therefore is the most influential Black woman, after the impact of her show I May Destroy You.
Coel wrote, directed and starred in the hit series, which followed the stories of three friends handling issues around sex, drugs, trauma and racism.
"Everything we do is an attempt to make a difference, to have an effect," she told us in the latest instalment of our Master the Art video franchise, in which she gave us an insight into her creative writing process.
"The thing I want to leave the audience member with, it's a feeling - and I don't know what the word is for that feeling.... I want it to do something viscerally and hit all the senses. I want them to feel like they've just been on a huge ride, even though they've been still the whole time."
Discover the full list below:
The Powerlist 2021 top 10
1. Lewis Hamilton MBE – seven-time Formula One world champion.
2. Prof Kevin Fenton (new) – regional director, PHE London.
3. Stormzy – grime artist, philanthropist.
4. Michaela Coel (new) – actor, screenwriter, director.
5. Edward Enninful OBE – editor-in-chief, British Vogue.
6. Dame Donna Kinnair – chief executive and general secretary, Royal College of Nursing.
7. Jacqueline McKenzie (new) – director at Centre for Migration Advice and Research and McKenzie, Beute and Pope.
8. David Olusoga – historian, joint creative director of Uplands Television.
9. Afua Hirsch – journalist, author, broadcaster.
10. Richard Iferenta – partner and vice-chair, KPMG.
In need of some at-home inspiration? Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for skincare and self-care, the latest cultural hits to read and download, and the little luxuries that make staying in so much more satisfying.
Plus, sign up here to get Harper’s Bazaar magazine delivered straight to your door.
You Might Also Like