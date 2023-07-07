Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have to tough it out – 2026 could play into their hands

Lewis Hamilton got into a radio spat with Toto Wolff in Austria last weekend - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Lewis Hamilton arrived at Silverstone this week off the back of a difficult weekend in Austria to say the least. Not only were Mercedes miles off the pace, dampening hopes they may have turned the corner with their recent upgrade package, but a testy exchange with his team principal Toto Wolff over team radio in Spielberg then dominated the headlines in the early part of this week. They could have done without that.

Of course, Toto was quick afterwards to quell any notion that effectively telling Lewis to ‘shut up and drive the car’, rather than continually report his frustrations about track limits penalties and car-handling difficulties, suggested any sort of rift between them. Toto even joked ‘You should hear some of our talking on the phone! That was nothing!’ (which naturally begs the question: So it’s sometimes worse than that? Interesting!)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, in one sense Toto was right. It was a small thing. Certainly in my day there would have been far more heated exchanges between drivers and team principals, although funnily enough I never found myself at the centre of them. Maybe I was too much of a goody two shoes but I never really exchanged cross words with my bosses! The closest I got was probably at a rainy Spa in 1998 after Michael Schumacher crashed out, leaving myself and my Jordan teammate Ralf Schumacher one and two. I told Eddie very plainly that he had a choice, let us race and risk us crashing out, or tell Ralf to back off. He did the latter.

Years later, while we were out playing golf, Eddie claimed I’d said I would ‘Put Ralf in the wall’ unless he told him to back off. Total nonsense! You can watch the exchange on YouTube. That was just Eddie being Eddie.

Mercedes underperformed despite a raft of upgrades in Austria - Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

But yes, compared to the old days of Ayrton Senna and Nelson Piquet and James Hunt blowing their gaskets, the exchange between Toto and Lewis was pretty small beer.

In the febrile and shark-infested waters of Formula One, though, there are always going to be people making conjectures. After all, Austria was as close to a crushing defeat for Mercedes as you can get without it actually being one. After hopes were on the up following a recent change in philosophy, personnel, and results which peaked in Canada, the race just before Austria where Lewis, Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso could have their picture taken on the podium and flaunt their collective total of 11 world driver titles. One could be forgiven for thinking, as I’m sure Lewis must have done, that his team was back in the hunt.

And all this in the middle of Lewis’ protracted contract negotiations. He is, lest we forget, the winningest driver in Formula One history. That should be worth a few bob, right?

It all adds to the intrigue, especially given we are now at Silverstone, where Lewis has enjoyed many of his finest moments, giving his loyal fans everything they could have hoped for and more. He has, over the years (to nick a phrase), ‘stridden this stage like a Colossus’. What must he be thinking now? Out of contract at the end of the year, with a car which is so hit and miss?

Lewis does not do humiliation. But the pressure is certainly on both him and Toto. It will not make things any easier that their respective nemeses, Max Verstappen and Red Bull, are not just on the up, but up with no signs of coming down anytime in the near future. In fact, if they win this one, Red Bull will have equalled McLaren’s astonishing all-time record of 11 consecutive wins, achieved in the 1988 season when, but for a single fumble in Monza over a backmarker, they very nearly won all 16.

Story continues

Red Bull are on the verge of establishing themselves as one of the all-time great racing teams. They recently racked up their century of race wins and winning every race in a 23-race season is not looking entirely impossible.

So, what does the future hold, for Mercedes and for Lewis Hamilton?

Well, there may just be a little chink of light on the horizon in the form of the new power unit proposals for 2026, which require manufacturers to produce half the power from their electric motors and half from the internal combustion engines. Christian Horner of Red Bull does not appear to like this new proposal, complaining that it will require absurd design and driving strategies to be adopted in order to make it workable. Not usually one to mince his words, Max has also backed up this dislike, saying the 2026 regulations look “pretty terrible”.

WIll the 2026 regulation changes bring about a change in fortunes for Mercedes? - Getty Images/Bryn Lennon

Toto has in turn suggested that Red Bull are trying to change the agreement to which they all signed up and which has been key in attracting new big names to the sport, such as Audi who will gradually buy into Alfa Romeo over the next few seasons, adding that Horner is objecting only because he is worried about how to find the performance needed to stay on top.

Wishful thinking? Perhaps. But when you factor in that Red Bull have had to go it alone with their power-unit plans after Honda pulled out (before promptly announcing they would be joining Aston Martin) perhaps Toto is right and Red Bull really are worried.

Certainly if I was Lewis, I’d want some assurances that Mercedes are ahead of the curve before committing to another three years at Brackley. But then if the noises from Red Bull mean they are worried, then Lewis may be onto a winner with Mercedes in 2026.

For now Lewis and Mercedes just have to tough it out. The crowds at the British Grand Prix this weekend should at least give them a lift. They are on the back foot but I don’t think anyone, least of all Lewis, has ever been to Silverstone and not been given a boost. I know I was in my day. A full house at Silverstone? Nothing like it.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.