Lewis Hamilton may face FIA investigation for wearing Breonna Taylor shirt

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) is considering whether to launch an investigation into whether Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton broke any rules when he wore a shirt bearing the phrase “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” after winning the Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday. A picture of Taylor was on the back of the shirt along with the phrase “Say Her Name.”

"We are giving this issue active consideration," said a spokesman for the FIA.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot eight times by Louisville police while in her home. Of the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, one has been fired while the other two have been placed on administrative reassignment. None have been arrested or charged with a crime.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton wore a Breonna Taylor shirt after winning the Tuscan Grand Prix, and now the FIA is investigating whether he broke any rules by doing so. (Bryn Lennon, Pool via AP) More

The FIA maintains a non-political stance, but it’s not clear what rules Hamilton may have broken. Teams are not allowed to use any political or religious advertising, but drivers are not specifically mentioned. Hamilton, Formula 1’s only Black driver, has regularly worn a Black Lives Matter shirt during official pre-race anti-racism demonstrations.

Last week, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff threw his unwavering support behind Hamilton and however he chooses to express himself. Via Reuters:

"It is entirely his decision. Whatever he does, we will support," the Austrian told reporters last Saturday. "The team is fighting against any kind of racism and discrimination and it is Lewis's personal fight for Black Lives Matter and with all the support we can give him. "The much broader movement is obviously the fight against any kind of racism and discrimination -- and we as a team and as a corporate have always put an emphasis to fight against that injustice."

More NFL from Yahoo Sports: