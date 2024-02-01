Lewis Hamilton linked with move to Ferrari for 2025 season

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been linked with a surprise move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Reports in the Italian media have suggested the British driver could leave Mercedes at the end of the upcoming campaign.

Hamilton, 39, has raced for Mercedes since 2013 and signed a contract extension with the team last year.

Hamilton has won six of his world titles driving for Mercedes (Tim Goode/PA)

That deal appeared to end speculation over Hamilton’s future, potentially seeing him through to the end of his career, but rumours linking him with Ferrari have resurfaced.

The Italian team could have a vacancy for 2025 with Carlos Sainz’s contract due to expire at the end of the current year. Ferrari’s other driver, Charles Leclerc, recently agreed a new long-term deal.

A move by Hamilton would end an extraordinarily successful partnership. The former McLaren driver won six world titles with the team in the space of seven years from 2014-20.

However, Mercedes have since fallen off the pace and Hamilton has not won a race since 2021.

Neither Mercedes nor Ferrari have commented on the rumours.