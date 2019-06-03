Lewis Hamilton: 'I've got to keep going for as long as I can'

Lewis Hamilton wants to continue in Formula One for as long as he can. (Credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton has said he will continue driving in Formula One for another five years and will continue in the sport for as long as he can.

The current F1 World Champion has won five World Championships, including the last two competitions in a row and the 33-year-old is also top of the 2019 standings by 17 points, ahead of fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton would need three more championship victories to overtake Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, who holds seven in total. Hamilton was quick to mention the German as inspiration in terms of career length.

The British driver explained: "Michael retired when he was 38. I'm 33.

"I can definitely do five years. I've got to keep going for as long as I can basically - until I'm not enjoying it."

Hamilton also revealed that he hasn’t always enjoyed the sport throughout his career, describing issues with his mental health during his time as an F1 driver.

Hamilton, with 77 race wins to his name added: "Mentally you have these massive highs, wins and success, but then you have these massive comedowns.

"It's something I've never really spoken about but you often do suffer from mental issues - instabilities - and keeping yourself together when you hit rock bottom, which you do as an athlete.

"If you're lucky you can find strength at rock bottom. It's about how you get up, not how you fall."

Lewis Hamilton admitted it has been a tough 2019 season so far. (Credit: Getty Images)

But despite the variation of highs and lows as a professional racing driver, Hamilton is still determined to win and increase the longevity of his career.

"I am ridiculously determined to win," said Hamilton.

"What really drives me, and I feel that the people I race against may lack somewhat, is that fire.

"I've got this opportunity. I could easily let go of it right now but I feel like I would be squandering it if I didn't continue to improve, grow and push."

Next up for Hamilton is the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

