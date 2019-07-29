Lewis Hamilton: German Grand Prix was my 'worst day' for some time

Lewis Hamilton called his ninth-placed finish at the German Grand Prix one of his ‘worst days’.

The 34-year-old British driver was on course for victory before a series of events derailed his charge.

Changing to dry tyres, he then needed a new front wing after running off the track, receiving a five-second penalty for entering the pits incorrectly and then spinning out of control in the final stages.

He finished 11th on the day, although later was promoted to ninth after penalties to Alfa Romeo's cars.

“It’s just been a bad day, a bad weekend, and there’s not really much to say to be honest,” Hamilton told media after the race. “It was probably the worst day at the office for a very long time.

“You live and you learn. I don’t really know what happened today to be honest but I’m just glad it’s over and we’ve got more races up ahead so we just need to focus on regrouping and coming back stronger in the next races.

Max Verstappen went on to win after a topsy-turvy race at Hockenheim, despite Hamilton holding a 35-second lead before changing tyres on lap 29.

He added: “Well me hitting the wall wasn’t helpful, then putting on the slick tyres wasn’t helpful when it was still raining so just a culmination of things.”

