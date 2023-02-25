Lewis Hamilton: Formula One putting drivers lives at risk if they ban tyre blankets

Nyck de Vries of Scuderia AlphaTauri waits in the garage with tyre warmers on - Peter Fox/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton believes Formula One could be putting driver's lives at risk by pressing ahead with their proposal to outlaw tyre blankets.

The ban could come into force as early as next year, with a vote by the sport's major decision makers happening after July's British Grand Prix.

Tyre warmers enable teams to warm up the rubber, thereby giving drivers suitable grip and pressure ahead of race starts or leaving the pits.

They have come into question due to the considerable amount of energy they use and their removal is being considered on sustainability and cost grounds.

But after being one of only a handful of drivers to test a no-blanket running for F1’s tyre supplier Pirelli, seven-time world champion Hamilton announced: “It is dangerous.

"I have tested them, and there is going to be an incident at some stage. So on safety grounds, it is the wrong decision.

"You have to drive multiple laps to get the tyres to work. The whole argument is that taking away the blankets will be more sustainable and more green, but we are using more fuel to get more temperature into the tyres.

"What is more concerning is that when you go out, the car is skating around, it is very twitchy, and if someone else is on tyres that are working, you could easily collide with them. It is a pointless exercise."

In Bahrain, Lewis Hamilton tests a no-blanket running for tyre supplier Pirelli - Giuseppe Cacace/AFP

Responding to Hamilton's comments, Pirelli boss Mario Isola said: "We are following a plan with the FIA and F1.

"We are in the early stages and after Silverstone there will be discussion with all the parties involved."

Hamilton was addressing the contentious topic on the final day of this week's three-day test in Bahrain.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff declared at the start of the week that he expects Hamilton and George Russell will have a car to contend for the title this season.

But with defending champion Max Verstappen impressing in Bahrain, 38-year-old Hamilton added: “It is difficult to sum it up.

"We have had a couple of difficult days, yesterday particularly was difficult, and a bit more of a struggle.

Story continues

"Right now, the bouncing has pretty much gone, so that is a huge step for us, but there are still some underlying things that we are working through."

Hamilton took over testing duties from Russell for the concluding session in Bahrain.

Russell ended the opening running on Saturday four tenths back from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc, a distant second to Verstappen in the championships last season, said: "I feel we have got some work to do. Red Bull seems to be very strong."

Meanwhile, a confident Verstappen, who won 15 of the 22 rounds last year as he raced to his second title in as many seasons, said: "Our only goal is to win the championship."