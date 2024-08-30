Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari will be like the second coming – fans cannot wait to fete and feed him

Hamilton will find Italian fans treat Ferrari as their de facto national team - Clive Rose/Getty Images

At the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola earlier this year, a custom-made banner depicted Ferrari’s 2025 line-up in divine order. Team principal Frédéric Vasseur was the pope, Charles Leclerc took the place of Virgin Mary and Lewis Hamilton was Jesus. You can only imagine the fervour at next year’s Italian Grand Prix if the Briton lives up to his billing as the second coming for the Scuderia. This is all part of the world of devotion that awaits the seven-time champion.

There are few better and more memorable sights than a Ferrari win at Monza. Michael Schumacher achieved it five times in his golden period between 1996 and 2006. Fernando Alonso says his win in 2010 was the happiest moment of his career. And Leclerc’s victory in 2019 signalled the coming of a new Ferrari hope.

Hamilton is accustomed to fervent support. Witness the scenes from Silverstone this year, when he ended his 31-month victory drought with a record-extending ninth British Grand Prix victory. But support in Britain tends to be less concentrated, the country having been the sport’s power base since the championship’s inception. British teams have won more than twice as many grands prix as Ferrari, but no other team attract the tifosi’s passion.

Giancarlo Fisichella, the last Italian to drive for Ferrari in F1, understands that as much as anyone. He emphasises how fundamental the team are to the country. “In Italy the most important sports are football and then Formula One,” he says. “When you are born, most fathers teach you the world like the football team or the Formula One team, which is Ferrari.” In effect, Ferrari are the national team.

Fisichella, who still races GT cars and runs the Pro Racing driver academy, replaced the injured Felipe Massa towards the end of the 2009 season. Fisichella’s Ferrari debut came at Monza. Despite finishing ninth with no points, he regards simply pulling on the red overalls at the track as one of his greatest moments.

“It was incredible,” he says. “I raced many times in Formula One, I won races, I had a lot of nice experiences but racing for Ferrari in an F1 grand prix at Monza, that was just amazing. All the fans were with me and all the grandstands were with the red colours, with the red flags, and I felt really like I was in a dream. But it was true.”

Ferrari fans unveiled a banner at this year's Imola GP depicting Lewis Hamilton as Jesus, team principal Frédéric Vasseur as the pope and Charles Leclerc as the Virgin Mary

Hamilton holds an ambition greater than merely pulling on the red overalls. It is the quest for the eighth world title that he so painfully missed out in the controversial season finale in 2021. He wants to add his name to Mike Hawthorn and John Surtees as Ferrari’s British world champions and to right the wrongs of Abu Dhabi in the process.

Yet the other side of the famed tifosi support is pressure and the enormous scrutiny, from both fans and the media, that driving for Ferrari entails. Hamilton’s seven titles and 105 victories will increase expectations on both driver and team, who are without a title of any kind since 2008.

Earlier this month Leclerc spoke of how things are different for his team through being the most famous on the grid. “The fact that we are Ferrari in general – whenever something happens at Ferrari, it always creates more of a mess than in any other teams,” he said.

One person who has felt the weight of scrutiny when things go wrong at the Scuderia – from an English perspective, too – is Rob Smedley. He was at the team for a decade, most memorably as Massa’s race engineer.

Everyone at Maranello feels that pressure, Smedley says. “If you work at Ferrari, if you are in a notable position like team principal, some of the more notable engineers or the drivers who have profiles, the pressure of effectively playing for the national team is huge,” he says. “The tifosi are incredibly passionate and you will know very quickly from the media whether or not you’re doing a good job.”

Briton needs to embrace Maranello culture

Smedley’s thoughts are echoed by Michele Pignatti Morano, who has worked for Ferrari for more than two decades and now manages the Ferrari Museum in Maranello. “When we lose, everybody is a coach in Italy,” he says.

“On a Monday here we have people [at the museum], ‘you should have done this or should have done that’. When we lose it’s Italy that loses; when we win it’s Italy that wins.”

The actual nuts and bolts of working within the team, whatever Ferrari’s culture differences to Mercedes, will not be a problem for Hamilton, Smedley believes. “They will do things differently to Mercedes,” he says. “At the core of what he’s doing, trying to guide and help the team in terms of developing a car that he can drive faster, I don’t think that will be any different.” What about developing a relationship with the tifosi? “I think Ferrari fans will adore him like they did with Michael because he is a winning machine.”

Yet what Hamilton has done in the past will go only so far. Smedley also thinks that Hamilton can gain an extra “one or two” per cent by integrating himself into Ferrari and Maranello, as Schumacher and he himself did.

Smedley spoke no Italian when he joined Ferrari, but learned the language in a few months. That will not be as important for Hamilton, but he “will do well” to try to become part of the community.

“He’s a global superstar, so it is different for him compared to the rest of us,” Smedley says. “It’s difficult for him to wander down to the local bar or whatever, as I could have done – but Michael was able to do that. Michael would – it would be a private room or whatever – but he would quite often go and eat at local restaurants like Montana or Cavallino. You’ve just got to find ways that you can do this.”

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz with "Mamma" Rossella Giannini at her restaurant Montana, a Maranello institution

Montana is festooned with Ferrari memorabilia, including photographs of previous patrons such as the drivers Sebastian Vettel and Gilles Villeneuve

Ristorante Montana is a Maranello institution. Opened in 1967, it is located less than 200 metres from turn one at Ferrari’s Fiorano test circuit. The wood-panelled walls are plastered with photos of Ferrari drivers past and present eating at the restaurant and posing – often in their red overalls – with “Mamma” Rossella Giannini, the co-owner and cook.

On a sweltering Thursday before the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Montana quickly fills up for lunch service. Wide-eyed, red-clad patrons perhaps spend as much time taking photos of the masses of memorabilia as they do at their tables. Montana and Giannini symbolise what it means to “be Ferrari”, what the team mean to Italy – it is difficult to imagine a British equivalent – and beyond.

Giannini, who is so renowned in Maranello that they named an Italian restaurant in Abu Dhabi’s Ferrari World after her, says that she was “excited” when she heard the news that Hamilton would race for Ferrari. But does she expect the man who espouses a “plant-based” diet to follow in the footsteps of Schumacher and eat at Montana?

“We hope he can come in. When the racers come in with their red overalls it makes me very happy,” she says. “I think it is not a problem [being vegan]. We will do everything for him.” She points to her belly to emphasise the menu’s quality. “It’s not a problem to eat here”.

I ask Giannini about the chances of Hamilton following in Schumacher’s footsteps in also winning a title for Ferrari. One word comes up several times: spera, meaning “hope”. Behind all the passion, there is an acceptance that Ferrari are not currently championship contenders. When I put it to Giannini that Hamilton winning even a single race would be something special. She nods and responds simply: “Monza.”