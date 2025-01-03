Lewis Hamilton ‘excited for the year ahead’ as move to Ferrari officially begins

Lewis Hamilton has spoken for the first time since he officially became a Ferrari driver and declared he could not be more excited for the season ahead.

Hamilton’s multi-year deal with the Italian team started on January 1 after the seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes.

Writing on LinkedIn, Hamilton, who turns 40 on Tuesday, said: “I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on.

“To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

“Here’s to 2025 – a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo (Let’s go).”

Hamilton signed off the post with the hashtag, “new job”, alongside a picture of him karting in a red crash helmet as a child.

Perfect time for a follow @LewisHamilton — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 1, 2025

Hamilton makes the move to Ferrari after 12 seasons at Mercedes and his first race for his new team will be in Melbourne on March 16.

He is due to take the wraps off his car at Ferrari’s season launch alongside Charles Leclerc on February 19 in Maranello, with testing to follow in Bahrain the following week.

The British driver ended his two-and-a-half year winless streak at the British Grand Prix last July, but finished only seventh in the world championship, 214 points behind Max Verstappen, following a disappointing final season with the team that carried him to six of his seven titles.

Hamilton, who joins a Ferrari side that were narrowly beaten to the constructors’ title by McLaren, is bidding to win a record eighth world crown and deliver Ferrari their first championship in nearly two decades.