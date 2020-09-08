Lewis Hamilton to enter team in new Extreme E all-electric racing series

Hamilton will not drive or be involved in the day-to-day operation of his X44 team - PA

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will enter a team in the new Extreme E racing series.

Extreme E, which aims to shed light on environmental issues, will be Hamilton's first foray into motorsport team ownership, although he will not drive or be involved in the day-to-day operation of his X44 team - named after his car number at F1 constructor Mercedes.

The new climate-aware sport is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and will see electric SUVs race at five remote locations across two days, in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, France, Greenland and Brazil. Each circuit will be designed in these remote areas, and races will take place over two laps of approximately 16km. Teams - comprising one male and one female driver - will race head to head.

"Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder," said six-time F1 world champion Hamilton.

"I'm excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life.

"Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus. Every single one of us has the power to make a difference, and it means so much to me that I can use my love of racing, together with my love for our planet, to have a positive impact."

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Lewis Hamilton and his X44 team to Extreme E.

"Like us, Lewis is hugely passionate about motorsport, but also shares our belief that we can use sport to highlight climate change and equality.

"Lewis is one of the most successful drivers of all time, and we're all excited to see how his X44 team performs on and off the race track under his incredible guidance."