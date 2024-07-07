Lewis Hamilton: I cried so much because I thought I’d never win again

Lewis Hamilton became tearful on the podium after winning the British GP - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Lewis Hamilton opened up on two-and-a-half years of mental torment since the Abu Dhabi controversy after weeping with delight at a stunning win at Silverstone.

The 39-year-old said he could not stop crying after finally exorcising 2021 ghosts in an emotionally charged triumph over Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton admitted questioning whether he would ever taste victory again after Verstappen denied him a record eighth world crown in the most contentious race in the sport’s history.

“It has taken a long time for sure to heal that feeling,” said an emotional Hamilton, adding: “You have to dig deep even when you’re feeling the bottom of the barrel.”

He added: “We live in a time where mental health is such a serious issue and I am not going to lie, I have experienced that. “There have been moments where I felt that this was it and it was never going to happen again.”

Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional embrace with his mother Carmen Larbalestier - Shutterstock/Peter Powell

Hamilton sobbed as the emotion poured out of him after he hugged his father Anthony for 20 seconds upon securing victory. “I have never cried from a win before, it just came out of me,” said Hamilton. “It is a great feeling and I am grateful for it.”

Speaking later, father and son agreed the end of his mammoth 945-day losing streak in a wild, wet and emotional win ranked alongside any of his previous “special moments”.

“I can’t stop crying,” Hamilton said afterwards.

He added: “There have definitely been days since 2021 where I didn’t feel I was good enough or I would get back to where I am today but I have had great people around me and supporting me.”

Anthony Hamilton was equally emotional and spoke to Telegraph Sport after returning to the paddock. “It’s like his first race,” said the proud father of his emotions. “You never get used to it. It’s like he’s eight again.”

He said that his son’s victory – in his last season before switching to Ferrari – was “absolutely” as sweet as any other in his stellar career. “It kind of feels like it’s been a long time coming,” he added. “I’m extremely happy. More than anything, I’m just happy for Lewis. He’s the driver. He’s the one that feels the emotions. I’m very proud.”

Verstappen finished second with Norris third as pole-sitter George Russell retired following a water system failure on his Mercedes. Anthony Hamilton later added: “You can never doubt Lewis’s ability to deliver. He came from a council house and grafted all the way, and he still does. He gives it his all.

“When the weather is up and down, he smiles. It feels like a fairytale but it is a fairytale for the fans. He was so emotional afterwards, a result of being disappointed at not getting pole yesterday. He went back and pulled himself together to achieve this.

“It is hugely elating to do it at Silverstone. He questioned himself at times. We spoke about it. It is only natural and it’s the right thing to do. Post-2021 was an emotional space for a long time, and this makes today even more special.”

Hamilton Jnr prompted jubilant scenes for his home supporters, leaping over a barrier before standing in front of the record crowd draped in a Union Jack flag and punching his chest.

He said it had taken longer than he expected to get over December 2021, when the title was snatched away from him on the final lap after a controversial safety car restart.

“When I came back in 2022 I honestly thought I was over it and I wasn’t and it has taken a long time for sure to heal that feeling and that is only natural for anyone that has had that experience and I have continued to work on myself day-by-day,” Hamilton added.