Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher’s record for the most wins in F1 with Portuguese Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton won a frantic Portuguese Grand Prix despite a chaotic series of opening laps seeing him drop down to third, extending his world championship lead to an almost-unassailable advantage and breaking Michael Schumacher’s record for the most wins in Formula One.

Hamilton had to do it the hard way for once, with the six-time world champion required to pass both the surprise early leader Carlos Sainz and Bottas to return to the front of the pack after losing the lead on the opening lap.

Bottas was no match for Hamilton, finishing more than 25 seconds behind his Mercedes teammate to leave him 77 points adrift in the drivers’ championship, meaning Hamilton can afford three retirements in the remaining six races and still lead the championship.

Max Verstappen followed in a distant and lonely third place.