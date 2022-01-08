Lewis Hall reveals he was ‘shaking’ with nerves ahead of superb Chelsea debut

(AP)

Lewis Hall revealed how nervous he was after finding out he would be making his Chelsea debut against Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

The 17-year-old was hugely impressive at Stamford Bridge, involved in two of the Blues’ goals in a 5-1 win, as he looked immediately at home in the first-team.

But Hall admitted he was not initially full of confidence when the players were told the starting line-up.

“We had a meeting during the day when he [Thomas Tuchel] announced the team and I was really nervous straight away,” Hall admitted.

“I saw my name on the team sheet and I was shaking. It took a few hours to process it.”

He is the latest Chelsea player to come through the academy and into the first-team, and he will hope to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Mason Mount and Reece James in cementing himself in the team in the months and years to come.

“Ever since I was a kid being at Chelsea this is what I worked towards,” Hall said.

“To finally get the opportunity and in front of my family and the amazing fans it is an incredible feeling.

“I came through the development system at six to eight and got my first contract at nine and have been progressing to this moment.”