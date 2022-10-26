Lewis Capaldi tour: How to get tickets to the singer’s UK and Ireland tour

Lewis Capaldi tickets for his 2023 tour go on sale today.

His forthcoming album, entitled Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is due on 19 May 2023.

The Scottish singer also announced a huge tour across the UK and Ireland, Europe, America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Capaldi has encouraged fans to pre-order his new album to access presale for the tour – the UK dates start in January 2023.

“Pre-order right now for pre-sale access to the 2023 WORLD TOUR! Finally coming to see you all again!” he wrote in a tweet announcing the news.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent will be Capaldi’s second album following 2019’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The new album will include the chart-topping single “Forget Me” which is currently in the UK top three.

How to get tickets:

Presale tickets will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 26 Oct 2022 and be available until 8am on Friday 28 Oct 2022. Presale tickets are available to fans who pre-order the forthcoming album.

General sale tickets will be released on Friday 28 October 2022 and are available here.

You can find the full list of UK and Ireland tour dates below:

14 January – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 January – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 January – Manchester, AO Arena

19 January – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 January – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 January – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 January – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 January – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27January – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 January – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 January – Dublin, 3Arena

1 February – Cardiff, International Arena