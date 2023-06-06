Which Lewis Capaldi tour dates have been cancelled?

Lewis Capaldi is still due to play Glastonbury on Saturday, June 24 (Netflix)

Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi posted a statement on his Twitter telling fans that he needs to take time out to rest and recover. He explained that the past few months had been “full on both mentally and physically”.

The 26-year-old told his 1.4 million Twitter followers: “I haven’t been home since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up, so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better.

“I hope everyone understands.”

He is scheduled to play Glastonbury on Saturday, June 24, and assured fans that he’ll be at his “best and ready for Glastonbury” and other shows.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan said: “It is so important that we have people like Lewis Capaldi speaking up about not feeling well mentally and making themselves a priority.

“Famous or not, we are all just human beings who can get sick or who can have mental health problems and we should support each other always.”

Another fan said they thought the issue was that Capaldi had been overbooked: “Wish lewis capaldi all the best but there is clearly a problem in the industry right now of overbooking an act without knowing if the artist will be able to perform (mentally and physically) and just assume that fans will be okay with taking the economic fall…”

Which Lewis Capaldi shows are cancelled?

The full list of cancelled dates are:

Dublin’s FM104’s The Gig at The Olympia Theatre — Monday, June 5

Leeds’ The Wardrobe (Leeds & Reading Festival) — Tuesday, June 6

O2 Academy Glasgow — Wednesday, June 7

Trondheim, Norway, Neon Festival — Friday, June 9

London’s Wembley Stadium (Capital’s Summertime Ball) — Sunday, June 11

Will fans get refunds?

For performances where Lewis Capaldi was the headline act, fans are entitled to get a refund for their ticket. Customers should contact their ticketing provider for more information.