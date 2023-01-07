Lewis Capaldi Teasing Jamie Dornan Over Fifty Shades Is Somehow Even Filthier Than You'd Expect

Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
Lewis Capaldi had Jamie Dornan cringing on The Graham Norton Show
Lewis Capaldi had Jamie Dornan cringing on The Graham Norton Show

If there’s one thing we can always count on Lewis Capaldi for, it’s an interview moment no other musician would ever come close to delivering.

And we’re happy to say that he more than lived up to his reputation during Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show.

Following a performance of his latest hit Pointless, Lewis joined the rest of the guests on Graham’s sofa, including James Norton, Sophie Okonedo and Siobhán McSweeney.

However, there was one celeb in particular he seemed happy to be sharing the screen with, giving Jamie Dornan a lingering hug before sitting down for his interview.

Lewis and Jamie sharing a lingering embrace
“In all the excitement, walking over, I farted slightly,” Lewis confessed right off the bat.

When Graham then questioned whether Lewis and Jamie had crossed paths before, the chart-topping singer revealed he’d previously reached out to the Belfast actor about a potential collaboration, although this was the first time they’d officially met.

“I’m used to seeing you in Fifty Shades Of Grey. So it’s weird seeing you here, without, like, a whip in your hand,” he explained.

After a pause, he then added: “And me without my cock in mine.”

Lewis' comment sparked a big reaction from the rest of Graham's guests
Following much applause from the studio audience, and the guests on the sofa, Graham joked: “Is that the time? Good luck with everything, Lewis Capaldi!”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Lewis has become known for holding nothing back – famously being censored not oncebut twice while presenting live at the Brit Awards.

He is currently gearing up for the release of his second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive in May 2023.

The Scottish musician’s new album will include the number one hit Forget Me and his latest musical offering Pointless, which was co-written by Ed Sheeranalthough Lewis previously admitted to having to switch up one of the Grammy winner’s rather outdated lyrics on their collaboration.

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. By now we've all seen the footage. Midway through the first quarter of Monday night's NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins, ball tucked under his right arm, plowed into Damar Hamlin, the Bills defensive back who hauled him to the ground. On the Richter scale we use to measure pro football's sei