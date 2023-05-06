Lewis Capaldi Steps Out with Girlfriend Ellie MacDowall for Hand-in-Hand Stroll in Los Angeles

The British musician told BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills about his relationship with the Scottish actress in April: "I have a girlfriend and that's going really well"

Lewis Capaldi might be getting kinda used to being someone Ellie MacDowall loves.

The British singer-songwriter was spotted stepping out with his Scottish actress girlfriend for a hand-in-hand stroll in Los Angeles' West Hollywood neighborhood on Friday.

Capaldi, 26, wore a white t-shirt with black pants and white sneakers for the outing, while MacDowall, 23, wore a green tank top paired with a black sweater and pants as well as black-and-white sneakers.

The pair has seemingly been dating since November of last year, when they were first spotted having a dinner date together, per Daily Mail. They were then photographed kissing on a sofa during a party after the 2023 BRIT Awards in February, where Capaldi was nominated and delivered a performance of his single "Forget Me."

Last month, the "Before You Go" musician spoke about the relationship for the first time in an interview with BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills. "I have a girlfriend and that's going really well," he said at the time. "I am a happy chappy, she's a lovely lady. I feel good about everything."

Capaldi is currently on tour, and MacDowall attended his show at the Greek Theatre in L.A. on Thursday, sharing a video of his performance to her Instagram Story.

The actress has previously appeared in short films including 2021's Mohini and 2022's The Proposal, and she's gearing up to play actor Cary Grant's daughter Jennifer in the upcoming ITVX biopic series Archie.

In March, Capaldi released a Netflix documentary called How I'm Feeling Now that documented his rise to fame, the process behind making his forthcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent (out May 19) and struggles with mental health and Tourette's syndrome.

He posted a note to social media ahead of its release, revealing that he was "extremely hesitant" to take part in the film.

"I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interviews, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference," wrote the Grammy nominee. "Now that this film, two and a half years in the making, is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous."

He noted that How I'm Feeling Now features many topics he "hasn't spoken about before" and said "the film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in."

Despite feeling "nervous," Capaldi told fans he was "really looking forward to sharing it with the world."

The musician released a single, also titled "How I'm Feeling Now," shortly after debuting the film's trailer and described it as "a tune that's all about something I've never really written about in my music before which is my mental health."

"Obviously I completely recognize how lucky I am to have the life I do and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there but as much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it all hasn't taken its toll mentally," said the performer, who broke out in 2019 with the worldwide hit "Someone You Loved," which was followed up with another emotional smash, "Before You Go."

Capaldi continued, "I know the last few years have been and continue to be difficult for everyone so hopefully you relate to the tune in some way and it might be nice to hear there's someone else in a similar boat as you, I know it would for me."

In the note's final section, the performer said he's "extremely proud of what this documentary has become" and thanked the team behind it. "Seriously been one of the most amazing and extremely peculiar experiences of my life," he wrote, "however I doubt I'll be rushing to make another one anytime soon because having a camera crew with you everywhere you go makes you look like a d--- and is quite simply f---ing stupid."

