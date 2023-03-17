Lewis Capaldi Says He Was 'Extremely Hesitant' to Make Upcoming Netflix Doc 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Lewis Capaldi is letting fans into his world with a new documentary.

Earlier this week, Netflix announced a new film about the "Someone You Loved" singer-songwriter titled How I'm Feeling Now, and its vulnerable trailer debuted on Thursday.

The preview sees Capaldi, 26, document his rise to fame, the process behind making his forthcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent and struggles with mental health and Tourette syndrome.

He opened up about his experience making the documentary in a note shared on social media on Wednesday, revealing that he was "extremely hesitant" to take part in the film.

"I think because I seem quite open about a lot of things whether it be in interviews, on stage or social media people assume they know a lot about me and my life but in actual fact I tend to keep a lot of things to myself as a matter of preference," wrote the Grammy nominee. "Now that this film, two and a half years in the making, is finally coming out I'd be lying if I said I wasn't wildly nervous."

He noted that How I'm Feeling Now features many topics he "hasn't spoken about before" and said "the film became way more intimate than I'd ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in."

Despite feeling "nervous," Capaldi told fans he's "really looking forward to sharing it with the world."

The trailer debuted shortly before the release of his latest song, also titled "How I'm Feeling Now," which is the last song he wrote for an upcoming album. He described the track as "a tune that's all about something I've never really written about in my music before which is my mental health."

"Obviously I completely recognize how lucky I am to have the life I do and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there but as much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it all hasn't taken its toll mentally," said the musician, who broke out in 2019 with the worldwide hit "Someone You Loved," which was followed up with another emotional smash, "Before You Go."

Capaldi continued, "I know the last few years have been and continue to be difficult for everyone so hopefully you relate to the tune in some way and it might be nice to hear there's someone else in a similar boat as you, I know it would for me."

In the note's final section, the performer said he's "extremely proud of what this documentary has become" and thanked the team behind it. "Seriously been one of the most amazing and extremely peculiar experiences of my life," he wrote, "however I doubt I'll be rushing to make another one anytime soon because having a camera crew with you everywhere you go makes you look like a d--- and is quite simply f---ing stupid."

How I'm Feeling Now is set for an April 5 release on Netflix.